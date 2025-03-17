“High impact” storm heading for Mallorca

The State Meteorological Agency (Aemet) has warned of the arrival the arrival of the “high impact” storm Laurence. This is the twelfth front to have hit Spain so far this year. The forecast is for an unsettled start to the week with cloudy intervals, some occasional and isolated showers. Night-time temperatures will experience little change, while daytime temperatures will drop slightly.

The wind will be light to moderate from the north, turning to the east in the afternoon. Tuesday 18th March will be another day of unstable weather with cloudy to overcast skies with rainfall is forecast. Temperatures are expected to rise, while the wind will blow gently to moderately from the east and southeast.

The AEMET weather forecast for Wednesday 19th March indicates cloudy intervals with a chance of rain showers. Temperatures will be similar to those of Tuesday or will rise again during the day. The wind will be light to moderate from the east.

Although there is still a long way to go, the AEMET has warned that ‘with the information currently available, rain could continue in large areas of Spain over the next three weeks’. However, it has insisted that ‘the uncertainty in the forecast increases significantly as we move forward in time’.

And to make matters worse, Parts of the UK could be hotter than Ibiza and Corfu on Thursday - on the first official day of spring.Temperatures could reach 19C (66F) in the south of England on 20 March, the Met Office said, higher than the 17C (62F) predicted in Ibiza and 16C (60F) in Corfu.