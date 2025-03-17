Mallorca weather forecast for Tuesday, March 18

The weather on Tuesday is expected to be unstable in Mallorca with cloudy to overcast skies and rain forecast. Temperatures will rise, while the wind will blow from the east and southeast, from light to moderate. The Aemet weather forecast for Wednesday indicates cloudy intervals with a chance of rain showers. Temperatures will be similar to those of Tuesday or will rise again during the day. Winds will be light to moderate from the east. Yesterday, minimum temperatures dropped to 3ºC in several parts of Mallorca with several parts of the island having recorded minimum temperatures of between 3 and 5ºC.

Wednesday will be a day of transition between one storm that is leaving, Laurence, and another one that is coming, so in general there will be less rainfall. Even so, in Catalonia and in the north of the Valencian Community there may still be showers, which could also be intense in localised areas.

The AEMET met. office spokesperson said that the front associated with the new Atlantic storm will begin to enter the west of the country from midday and will bring rain to Galicia, western Castile-León, western Extremadura, around the Central System and western Andalusia.

All this will be accompanied by a sharp rise in daytime temperatures, which will exceed 15ºC in large areas of the country and 20 to 22ºC in the Cantabrian, Guadalquivir and southern Andalusia. At the same time, there will be light to moderate showers on the highest islands of the Canaries. From Thursday, the advance of the fronts associated with the new Atlantic storm will bring rain to a large part of the mainland, except for the extreme southeast.

The situation will be more or less similar in the following days, according to the AEMET spokesperson. Thus, rainfall will be abundant in the east of the mainland and less likely in the Mediterranean and the Balearics, although it could rain in Catalonia on Friday.