Mallorca weather forecast for Tuesday, March 18
Rain moving away and temperatures rising
Tuesday will be damp but a little warmer in Mallorca. | Majorca Daily Bulletin reporter
Palma17/03/2025 16:22
The weather on Tuesday is expected to be unstable in Mallorca with cloudy to overcast skies and rain forecast. Temperatures will rise, while the wind will blow from the east and southeast, from light to moderate. The Aemet weather forecast for Wednesday indicates cloudy intervals with a chance of rain showers. Temperatures will be similar to those of Tuesday or will rise again during the day. Winds will be light to moderate from the east. Yesterday, minimum temperatures dropped to 3ºC in several parts of Mallorca with several parts of the island having recorded minimum temperatures of between 3 and 5ºC.
