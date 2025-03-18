It might as well rain in Mallorca until ... the end of the first week of April

Heading towards the start of astronomical spring, the delegate for Aemet in the Balearics, María José Guerrero, says that rain is expected to continue for the next three weeks - until the end of the April therefore.

The models "indicate signs of rain", but the models may not be infallible. The prediction of three more weeks of rain should be taken "with great caution", given the timeframe. So, it might rain for three weeks or it might not. Even if it does, there will be some sunny days.

There is greater certainty when it comes to rain so far in March. It has been proving to be considerably rainier than usual in Mallorca. Guerrero explains that, on average, there has been almost double the normal amount of rain. At times it has been up to four times higher than expected.

The typical Mallorca average for March is 36 litres of rain per square meter. As of Monday this week, this was up to 68.5 litres. In the case of the Palma Airport area, 96.7 litres of rain have been recorded, compared to the usual 23 litres. Rainfall in Llucmajor has been three times more than usual - 77.4 litres rather than 26.5 litres.

As ever, the pattern isn't the same for the whole island. Capdepera, for instance, where 31 litres are normal, has had 29. Up in the mountains, Escorca was on 99 litres by Monday, ten litres above average. This has been welcome news for the reservoirs. On Tuesday, Cúber and Gorg Blau combined stood at 59.9% of their total capacity. A year ago this was 56.6%.