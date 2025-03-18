Wednesday weather in Mallorca - Another storm with marginal impact on its way

Storm Laurence hasn't had much impact in Mallorca and it was never going to have much impact other than maintaining the generally unsettled pattern that has in any event been the case for several days. Laurence is due to pass on Wednesday, which is forecast to be mostly cloudy with possible thunderstorms. Aemet anticipates that rain will only be light and occasional. Western and southwestern areas are expected to have the best of sunny spells in the afternoon.

Another storm, this one Martinho, is following Laurence and will influence Mallorca's weather on Thursday, the first day of astronomical spring. Its main impact will be on the mainland, where a few parts of the country are on yellow alert for heavy rain. Far more areas are on yellow alert for high winds on Wednesday and Thursday.

At present, there is a yellow alert for high winds in the Tramuntana on Thursday late on (from 8pm). The wind, especially in the Tramuntana, is in fact due to strengthen on Wednesday night and overnight.

Thursday is otherwise forecast to be warm, mainly sunny and with little risk of rain; if there is any, it may well be muddy. The forecast high for Thursday is currently 24C, with breezes (quite strong in areas) predominantly from the southeast.

Forecast for Wednesday as of Tuesday 5pm (UV rating 4):

Alcudia (13C) 20C, gentle south-southeast breeze; humidity 70%. Three-day forecast - Thu: 22, Fri: 22, Sat: 21.

(11C) 18C, moderate southeast breeze easing to gentle east; humidity 70%. Thu: 21, Fri: 20, Sat: 18. Binissalem (11C) 20C, light southeast breeze increasing to gentle east; humidity 65%. Thu: 23, Fri: 21, Sat: 19.

(11C) 19C, moderate southeast breeze; humidity 60%. Thu: 21, Fri: 20, Sat: 18. Palma (11C) 20C, gentle south breeze backing east; humidity 55%. Thu: 24, Fri: 21, Sat: 19.

(12C) 21C, gentle southeast breeze; humidity 70%. Thu: 23, Fri: 23, Sat: 22. Porreres (11C) 20C, gentle southeast-east breeze; humidity 70%. Thu: 23, Fri: 21, Sat: 19.

(13C) 18C, moderate southeast-east breeze; humidity 80%. Thu: 21, Fri: 22, Sat: 20. Santanyi (12C) 18C, gentle southeast breeze increasing to moderate east; humidity 75%. Thu: 21, Fri: 21, Sat: 19.

* Light breeze to 11 km/h; gentle to 19; moderate to 28.

Tuesday summary as of 5pm - Highs of 17.5 Cap Blanc (Llucmajor), 16.9 Porreres, 16.7 Can Sion (Campos), Sant Elm, 16.6 Es Capdellà, Puerto Soller, Salines Llevant (Campos), 16.5 Llucmajor, Palma Airport; Lows of 2.3 Son Torrella (Escorca), 4.2 Lluc, 5.2 Serra Alfabia (Bunyola), 6.0 Palma University, 6.2 Can Sion (Campos); Gust of 53 km/h Serra Alfabia; Rainfall of 1.5 litres per square metre Lluc, 0.8 Son Torrella, 0.6 Pollensa, 0.5 Serra Alfabia, 0.4 Arta.