Friday weather in Mallorca - Breezy and a drop of muddy rain possible

It did nearly reach 24C on Thursday, as had been forecast, but Friday is not expected to be as warm. The Friday forecast had been for sunny spells, but it now appears as if it will be mostly cloudy for the whole island with a risk of a drop of rain (probability not high) which could be muddy. Breezy from the southwest, the yellow alert for high winds in the Tramuntana remains in place until 9am; Aemet is warning of gusts up to 90 km/h overnight Thursday. A yellow alert for the Tramuntana and south coasts has also been activated up to 9am. This is the influence of Storm Martinho, which has produced yellow alerts for wind and rain in parts of the mainland.

Sunny spells expected over the weekend but also with the risk of showers and an at least moderate southwest breeze persisting. Monday to Wednesday next week aren't at present looking that brilliant, with temperatures down a touch. Forecast for Friday as of Thursday 5pm (UV rating 4): Alcudia (12C) 21C, moderate to fresh southwest breeze; humidity 60%. Three-day forecast - Sat: 20, Sun: 18, Mon: 18.

(12C) 21C, moderate to fresh southwest breeze; humidity 60%. - Sat: 20, Sun: 18, Mon: 18. Andratx (12C) 19C, moderate southwest breeze; humidity 65%. Sat: 18, Sun: 16, Mon: 16.

(12C) 19C, moderate southwest breeze; humidity 65%. Sat: 18, Sun: 16, Mon: 16. Binissalem (10C) 19C, moderate southwest breeze; humidity 65%. Sat: 19, Sun: 16, Mon: 16.

(10C) 19C, moderate southwest breeze; humidity 65%. Sat: 19, Sun: 16, Mon: 16. Deya (11C) 19C, moderate southwest-south breeze; humidity 60%. Sat: 17, Sun: 15, Mon: 15.

(11C) 19C, moderate southwest-south breeze; humidity 60%. Sat: 17, Sun: 15, Mon: 15. Palma (13C) 20C, moderate southwest breeze; humidity 65%. Sat: 18, Sun: 17, Mon: 17.

(13C) 20C, moderate southwest breeze; humidity 65%. Sat: 18, Sun: 17, Mon: 17. Pollensa (12C) 22C, gentle southwest breeze increasing to moderate; humidity 50%. Sat: 21, Sun: 18, Mon: 18.

(12C) 22C, gentle southwest breeze increasing to moderate; humidity 50%. Sat: 21, Sun: 18, Mon: 18. Porreres (11C) 19C, moderate southwest breeze; humidity 65%. Sat: 18, Sun: 16, Mon: 16.

(11C) 19C, moderate southwest breeze; humidity 65%. Sat: 18, Sun: 16, Mon: 16. Sant Llorenç (12C) 20C, moderate southwest breeze; humidity 65%. Sat: 19, Sun: 17, Mon: 17.

(12C) 20C, moderate southwest breeze; humidity 65%. Sat: 19, Sun: 17, Mon: 17. Santanyi (12C) 20C, moderate southwest breeze; humidity 65%. Sat: 18, Sun: 17, Mon: 16.

(12C) 20C, moderate southwest breeze; humidity 65%. Sat: 18, Sun: 17, Mon: 16. Sineu (12C) 19C, moderate southwest breeze; humidity 65%. Sat: 18, Sun: 16, Mon: 16. * Light breeze to 11 km/h; gentle to 19; moderate to 28; fresh to 38. Thursday summary as of 6pm - Highs of 23.7 Puerto Soller, 23.4 Palma Airport, 23.3 Banyalbufar, Palma Port, 23.0 Muro, Son Bonet (Marratxi), 22.9 Palma University, 22.6 Santa Maria, 22.5 Binissalem, Pollensa, 22.4 Sant Elm, 22.1 Es Capdellà, Llucmajor; Lows of 8.1 Son Torrella (Escorca), 8.8 Serra Alfabia (Bunyola), 11.4 Lluc, 13.0 Puerto Soller, 13.2 Palma University; Gusts of 71 km/h Serra Alfabia, 59 Banyalbufar, 53 Puerto Soller; Rainfall of 0.4 litres per square metre Serra Alfabia.