Saturday weather in Mallorca

A mix of sunny and cloudy spells expected on Saturday, the cloud perhaps outdoing the sun. But it should just be cloud rather than the additional dust that was evident for a good part of Friday before being blown away by the wind. Saturday will again be quite windy, though there are no alerts for high winds or for the coasts. There is generally a medium probability of some rain.

Sunday could see more prolonged sunny spells but still with quite a high risk of the odd shower. The coming week is looking much the same, and with temperatures nothing to write home about.

An explanation for the day's highs as noted below. With the exception of the 19.4 for Puerto Pollensa, which was shortly after noon, these were all overnight or between 7am and 9am; the Puerto Soller 22.8 was at twenty to one. There was a big drop in temperatures during the day. At 1.30pm it was 13.7 in Puerto Soller. Of the lows noted below, the three lowest (all in the Tramuntana) were around midday.

Forecast for Saturday as of Friday 5pm (UV rating 4):

Alcudia (11C) 20C, moderate southwest breeze easing to gentle; humidity 40%. Three-day forecast - Sun: 17, Mon: 16, Tue: 17.

* Light breeze to 11 km/h; gentle to 19; moderate to 28; fresh to 38.

Friday summary as of 5pm - Highs of 22.8 Puerto Soller, 21.0 Banyalbufar, 20.7 Pollensa, 20.1 Sant Elm, 20.0 Colonia Sant Pere, Manacor, 19.8 Palma Port, 19.4 Puerto Pollensa, 19.3 Can Sion (Campos), Es Capdellà, 19.1 Palma Airport, Salines Llevant (Campos), 19.0 Son Bonet (Marratxi); Lows of 6.9 Serra Alfabia (Bunyola), 7.0 Son Torrella (Escorca), 10.8 Lluc, 10.9 Sineu, 11.4 Son Servera; Gusts of 86 km/h Serra Alfabia, 83 Puerto Soller, 82 Banyabufar, Cap Blanc (Llucmajor); Rainfall of 4.4 litres per square metre Banyalbufar, 4.3 Palma Airport, 4.2 Son Torrella, 4.0 Es Capdellà, Santa Maria.