Sunday weather for Mallorca

A mix of sunny and cloudy spells on Sunday, the probability of any rain having fallen to very low. Continuing windy from the southwest, with gusts of 50 km/h and more. The wind is due to ease by the evening. Monday should be calm in this respect, but there is otherwise a forecast of rain and thunderstorms for both Monday and Tuesday.

Forecast for Sunday as of Saturday 5.30pm (UV rating 4): Alcudia (8C) 17C, fresh southwest breeze easing to light south; humidity 50%. Three-day forecast - Mon: 17, Tue: 17, Wed: 18.

Andratx (9C) 16C, moderate west breeze easing to light; humidity 60%. Mon: 16, Tue: 16, Wed: 16.

Binissalem (7C) 15C, fresh southwest breeze easing to gentle; humidity 55%. Mon: 16, Tue: 16, Wed: 17.

Deya (8C) 14C, moderate west breeze easing to light southwest; humidity 60%. Mon: 14, Tue: 15, Wed: 15.

Palma (11C) 17C, fresh west breeze easing to gentle southwest; humidity 50%. Mon: 17, Tue: 17, Wed: 18.

Pollensa (7C) 17C, moderate southwest breeze easing to light west; humidity 50%. Mon: 17, Tue: 17, Wed: 18.

Porreres (6C) 15C, fresh southwest breeze easing to gentle; humidity 55%. Mon: 16, Tue: 16, Wed: 19.

Sant Llorenç (7C) 16C, fresh southwest breeze easing to gentle west; humidity 50%. Mon: 16, Tue: 17, Wed: 19.

Santanyi (9C) 16C, fresh southwest breeze easing to gentle west; humidity 55%. Mon: 16, Tue: 17, Wed: 18.

(9C) 16C, fresh southwest breeze easing to gentle west; humidity 55%. Mon: 16, Tue: 17, Wed: 18. Sineu (6C) 15C, fresh southwest breeze easing to gentle; humidity 55%. Mon: 16, Tue: 15, Wed: 18. * Light breeze to 11 km/h; gentle to 19; moderate to 28; fresh to 38. Saturday summary as of 5.30pm - Highs of 22.0 Pollensa, 21.7 Puerto Pollensa, 21.0 Capdepera, 20.4 Muro, 19.6 Arta, 19.3 Colonia Sant Pere, 18.9 Sa Pobla, 18.7 Son Servera, 18.6 Banyalbufar (at 5.40am), 18.4 Petra, 18.3 Palma Port, 18.1 Portocolom, Santanyi, 18.0 Manacor, Palma University; Lows of 3.1 Son Torrella (Escorca), 5.1 Serra Alfabia (Bunyola), 7.4 Lluc, 8.3 Pollensa, 9.7 Palma University; Gusts of 75 km/h Serra Alfabia, 64 Es Capdellà, 62 Banyalbufar, Santa Maria, 59 Portocolom; Precipitation of 2.6 litres per square metre Son Torrella, 2.4 Serra Alfabia, 2.2 Banyalbufar, Lluc.