Monday weather in Mallorca - Alerts for rain and thunderstorms

Sunday turned out to be a generally sunny day, but Monday isn't expected to be. Cloud and rain forecast for the island in the morning, with some sunny intervals in the afternoon. There is also a risk of thunderstorms for most of the island, though Aemet has at present only activated yellow alerts for thunderstorms and for rain in the south and east from 3am to 5pm; a warning of up to 20 litres of rain per square metre over the course of one hour.

It's always possible that these alerts could be extended and that there could be more on Tuesday, which should be rather brighter but with a high risk of rain; thunderstorms are also forecast.

The rest of the week is looking like a mix of sunny spells and occasional showers; breezes no more than light or gentle.

Forecast for Monday as of Sunday 5.30pm (UV rating 4)

Alcudia (8C) 16C, light west-northwest breeze; humidity 70%. Three-day forecast - Tue: 16, Wed: 18, Thu: 18.

(8C) 16C, light west-northwest breeze; humidity 70%. - Tue: 16, Wed: 18, Thu: 18. Andratx (9C) 16C, gentle northwest breeze easing to light; humidity 70%. Tue: 16, Wed: 16, Thu: 17.

(9C) 16C, gentle northwest breeze easing to light; humidity 70%. Tue: 16, Wed: 16, Thu: 17. Binissalem (6C) 16C, light northwest breeze; humidity 65%. Tue: 16, Wed: 18, Thu: 18.

(6C) 16C, light northwest breeze; humidity 65%. Tue: 16, Wed: 18, Thu: 18. Deya (8C) 14C, light northwest breeze; humidity 65%. Tue: 15, Wed: 15, Thu: 16.

(8C) 14C, light northwest breeze; humidity 65%. Tue: 15, Wed: 15, Thu: 16. Palma (5C) 16C, light north-northwest breeze; humidity 60%. Tue: 17, Wed: 18, Thu: 19.

(5C) 16C, light north-northwest breeze; humidity 60%. Tue: 17, Wed: 18, Thu: 19. Pollensa (7C) 17C, light west-northwest breeze; humidity 70%. Tue: 17, Wed: 19, Thu: 18.

(7C) 17C, light west-northwest breeze; humidity 70%. Tue: 17, Wed: 19, Thu: 18. Porreres (5C) 16C, moderate northwest breeze easing to calm; humidity 70%. Tue: 16, Wed: 19, Thu: 18.

(5C) 16C, moderate northwest breeze easing to calm; humidity 70%. Tue: 16, Wed: 19, Thu: 18. Sant Llorenç (7C) 15C, moderate northwest breeze easing to light north; humidity 70%. Tue: 16, Wed: 19, Thu: 18.

(7C) 15C, moderate northwest breeze easing to light north; humidity 70%. Tue: 16, Wed: 19, Thu: 18. Santanyi (6C) 16C, gentle west breeze easing to calm; humidity 65%. Tue: 16, Wed: 18, Thu: 18.

(6C) 16C, gentle west breeze easing to calm; humidity 65%. Tue: 16, Wed: 18, Thu: 18. Sineu (5C) 15C, moderate northwest breeze easing to calm; humidity 70%. Tue: 15, Wed: 18, Thu: 18.

* Light breeze to 11 km/h; gentle to 19; moderate to 28.

Sunday summary as of 5.30pm - Highs of 19.5 Pollensa, 18.5 Capdepera, 18.3 Arta, 18.2 Puerto Pollensa, 18.1 Muro, 17.6 Colonia Sant Pere, 17.4 Son Servera, 17.3 Petra, 17.2 Santanyi, 17.1 Cap Blanc (Llucmajor), 17.0 Sa Pobla; Lows of 3.8 Son Torrella (Escorca), 5.9 Serra Alfabia (Bunyola), 6.0 Lluc, 6.7 Palma University; Gusts of 51 km/h Binissalem, Petra, Puerto Pollensa, Son Servera, 50 Palma Airport.