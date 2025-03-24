Tuesday´s weather in Mallorca
Don´t put your umbrella away just yet
The good news is that the main reservoirs in Mallorca are now at 60 percent capacity....and if the weather forecast for this week is to believed their level will be even higher at the end of the week! A cloudy day is being forecast for Tuesday (March 25) with more rain and storms in the afternoon.
