Tuesday´s weather in Mallorca

The good news is that the main reservoirs in Mallorca are now at 60 percent capacity....and if the weather forecast for this week is to believed their level will be even higher at the end of the week! A cloudy day is being forecast for Tuesday (March 25) with more rain and storms in the afternoon.

A maximum temperature of 17 degrees is being predicted and a minimum of seven degrees Centigrade. The forecast for Wednesday is very similar, infact rain and cloudy skies are being predicted by the Met Office until Sunday. Minimum temperatures overnight in degrees Centigrade 2 Escorca, S.Torrella 4 Lluc 4 Alfàbia 5 Binissalem 5 Sta Maria 6 Palma Univ 6 Sa Pobla 6 Petra 6 Campos 6 Artà 6 Sineu 7 Muro 7 Aerop.Palma 7 S.Servera 7 Pollença 7 Porreres 7 Manacor 8 P.Pollença 8 Llucmajor. Top temperatures overnight in degrees Centigrade 20 Pollença 19 Far de Capdepera 18 Port de Pollença 18 Artà 18 Muro 18 Colònia de Sant Pere 17 Petra 17 Son Servera 17 Santanyí 17 Llucmajor, Cap Blanc 17 Sa Pobla 17 Palma, Portopí 16 Portocolom 16 Campos, Salines 16 Sóller, Puerto.