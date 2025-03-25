Waterspout spotted in Mallorca, island on alert for heavy rain and storms
The warning will remain in effect until 6pm this afternoon
A waterspout was spotted on Tuesday at midday between Pina and Montuïri. The delegate and spokesperson for the State Meteorological Agency (Aemet) in the Balearic Islands, María José Guerrero, clarified that it is very small. She also explained that it is the tail end of the storm affecting Mallorca and reminded that much of the island is under alert due to heavy rain and storms.
