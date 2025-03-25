Wednesday weather in Mallorca - Thunderstorms possible

A mix of sunny and cloudy spells for Wednesday, with thunderstorms possible in eastern areas. There are no weather alerts. Northern and western areas are expected to see the best of the sun.

Despite the alerts for heavy rain on Tuesday (interior, south and east), there wasn't much. A deluge in the Santanyi area brought the most rainfall but this didn't equate to a yellow alert.

Note that the UV Index is expected to rise to 6 or 7 on Wednesday; it has been 4 or 5. This isn't forecast to remain the same for the rest of the week; it will drop.

The current outlook until the weekend is for some risk of rain but a reasonable amount of sun; temperatures perhaps nudging 20C in areas.

Forecast for Wednesday as of Tuesday 5pm (UV rating 6/7):

Alcudia (9C) 19C, moderate northwest breeze easing to calm; humidity 55%. Three-day forecast - Thu: 18, Fri: 18, Sat: 18.

(9C) 19C, moderate northwest breeze easing to calm; humidity 55%. - Thu: 18, Fri: 18, Sat: 18. Andratx (10C) 16C, moderate northwest breeze easing to calm; humidity 60%. Thu: 17, Fri: 17, Sat: 17.

(10C) 16C, moderate northwest breeze easing to calm; humidity 60%. Thu: 17, Fri: 17, Sat: 17. Binissalem (6C) 18C, moderate northwest breeze easing to light southeast; humidity 50%. Thu: 18, Fri: 17, Sat: 16.

(6C) 18C, moderate northwest breeze easing to light southeast; humidity 50%. Thu: 18, Fri: 17, Sat: 16. Deya (8C) 15C, light northwest breeze easing to calm; humidity 55%. Thu: 15, Fri: 15, Sat: 15.

(8C) 15C, light northwest breeze easing to calm; humidity 55%. Thu: 15, Fri: 15, Sat: 15. Palma (9C) 18C, moderate northwest breeze easing to light; humidity 45%. Thu: 19, Fri: 18, Sat: 18.

(9C) 18C, moderate northwest breeze easing to light; humidity 45%. Thu: 19, Fri: 18, Sat: 18. Pollensa (9C) 19C, moderate west breeze easing to calm; humidity 55%. Thu: 19, Fri: 18, Sat: 18.

(9C) 19C, moderate west breeze easing to calm; humidity 55%. Thu: 19, Fri: 18, Sat: 18. Porreres (6C) 19C, gentle west breeze easing to calm; humidity 60%. Thu: 19, Fri: 18, Sat: 17.

(6C) 19C, gentle west breeze easing to calm; humidity 60%. Thu: 19, Fri: 18, Sat: 17. Sant Llorenç (7C) 19C, gentle southeast breeze easing to calm; humidity 60%. Thu: 19, Fri: 19, Sat: 17.

(7C) 19C, gentle southeast breeze easing to calm; humidity 60%. Thu: 19, Fri: 19, Sat: 17. Santanyi (7C) 18C, moderate west breeze easing to calm; humidity 60%. Thu: 18, Fri: 19, Sat: 18.

(7C) 18C, moderate west breeze easing to calm; humidity 60%. Thu: 18, Fri: 19, Sat: 18. Sineu (6C) 18C, light northwest breeze easing to calm; humidity 60%. Thu: 18, Fri: 18, Sat: 16.

* Light breeze to 11 km/h; gentle to 19; moderate to 28.

Tuesday summary as of 5pm - Highs of 18.7 Capdepera, 18.6 Arta, Palma Port, 18.4 Cap Blanc (Llucmajor), 18.2 Es Capdellà, Puerto Pollensa, 18.1 Palma University; Lows of 1.8 Son Torrella (Escorca), 2.8 Lluc, 5.2 Can Sion (Campos), 5.3 Serra Alfabia (Bunyola), 5.5 Arta; Rainfall of 11.0 litres per square metre Santanyi, 5.2 Portocolom, 4.6 Salines Llevant (Campos), 3.4 Llucmajor.