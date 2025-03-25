Wednesday weather in Mallorca - Thunderstorms possible

Despite the alerts for heavy rain on Tuesday (interior, south and east), there wasn't much. A deluge in the Santanyi area brought the most rainfall but this didn't equate to a yellow alert.
Note that the UV Index is expected to rise to 6 or 7 on Wednesday; it has been 4 or 5. This isn't forecast to remain the same for the rest of the week; it will drop.
The current outlook until the weekend is for some risk of rain but a reasonable amount of sun; temperatures perhaps nudging 20C in areas.
Forecast for Wednesday as of Tuesday 5pm (UV rating 6/7):
Alcudia (9C) 19C, moderate northwest breeze easing to calm; humidity 55%. Three-day forecast - Thu: 18, Fri: 18, Sat: 18.
Andratx (10C) 16C, moderate northwest breeze easing to calm; humidity 60%. Thu: 17, Fri: 17, Sat: 17.
Binissalem (6C) 18C, moderate northwest breeze easing to light southeast; humidity 50%. Thu: 18, Fri: 17, Sat: 16.
Deya (8C) 15C, light northwest breeze easing to calm; humidity 55%. Thu: 15, Fri: 15, Sat: 15.
Palma (9C) 18C, moderate northwest breeze easing to light; humidity 45%. Thu: 19, Fri: 18, Sat: 18.
Pollensa (9C) 19C, moderate west breeze easing to calm; humidity 55%. Thu: 19, Fri: 18, Sat: 18.
Porreres (6C) 19C, gentle west breeze easing to calm; humidity 60%. Thu: 19, Fri: 18, Sat: 17.
Sant Llorenç (7C) 19C, gentle southeast breeze easing to calm; humidity 60%. Thu: 19, Fri: 19, Sat: 17.
Santanyi (7C) 18C, moderate west breeze easing to calm; humidity 60%. Thu: 18, Fri: 19, Sat: 18.
Sineu (6C) 18C, light northwest breeze easing to calm; humidity 60%. Thu: 18, Fri: 18, Sat: 16.
* Light breeze to 11 km/h; gentle to 19; moderate to 28.
Tuesday summary as of 5pm - Highs of 18.7 Capdepera, 18.6 Arta, Palma Port, 18.4 Cap Blanc (Llucmajor), 18.2 Es Capdellà, Puerto Pollensa, 18.1 Palma University; Lows of 1.8 Son Torrella (Escorca), 2.8 Lluc, 5.2 Can Sion (Campos), 5.3 Serra Alfabia (Bunyola), 5.5 Arta; Rainfall of 11.0 litres per square metre Santanyi, 5.2 Portocolom, 4.6 Salines Llevant (Campos), 3.4 Llucmajor.
