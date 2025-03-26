Thursday weather in Mallorca

A mostly sunny day expected on Thursday with any rain likely to be in eastern areas in the afternoon. A similar pattern is forecast for Friday, while Saturday is currently due to bring a much higher probability of rain and quite a keen northwest breeze. Snow in the mountains is possible at the weekend.

For the first of April, the outlook at present is positive. Sunny and generally a bit warmer.

Forecast for Thursday as of Wednesday 5.30pm (UV rating 6):

Alcudia (9C) 18C, light east breeze veering south; humidity 55%. Three-day forecast - Fri: 18, Sat: 17, Sun: 17.

(9C) 18C, light east breeze veering south; humidity 55%. - Fri: 18, Sat: 17, Sun: 17. Andratx (10C) 17C, light west breeze; humidity 55%. Fri: 17, Sat: 17, Sun: 16.

(10C) 17C, light west breeze; humidity 55%. Fri: 17, Sat: 17, Sun: 16. Binissalem (6C) 18C, light southeast breeze; humidity 50%. Fri: 18, Sat: 17, Sun: 16.

(6C) 18C, light southeast breeze; humidity 50%. Fri: 18, Sat: 17, Sun: 16. Deya (8C) 16C, light northwest breeze; humidity 70%. Fri: 15, Sat: 15, Sun: 15.

(8C) 16C, light northwest breeze; humidity 70%. Fri: 15, Sat: 15, Sun: 15. Palma (8C) 18C, gentle south breeze easing to light; humidity 50%. Fri: 19, Sat: 18, Sun: 18.

(8C) 18C, gentle south breeze easing to light; humidity 50%. Fri: 19, Sat: 18, Sun: 18. Pollensa (9C) 19C, light east-southeast breeze; humidity 50%. Fri: 18, Sat: 17, Sun: 17.

(9C) 19C, light east-southeast breeze; humidity 50%. Fri: 18, Sat: 17, Sun: 17. Porreres (5C) 19C, calm; humidity 60%. Fri: 19, Sat: 17, Sun: 16.

(5C) 19C, calm; humidity 60%. Fri: 19, Sat: 17, Sun: 16. Sant Llorenç (7C) 19C, light southeast-south breeze; humidity 55%. Fri: 18, Sat: 17, Sun: 16.

(7C) 19C, light southeast-south breeze; humidity 55%. Fri: 18, Sat: 17, Sun: 16. Santanyi (8C) 18C, light southeast breeze; humidity 65%. Fri: 18, Sat: 18, Sun: 17.

(8C) 18C, light southeast breeze; humidity 65%. Fri: 18, Sat: 18, Sun: 17. Sineu (5C) 18C, light south breeze; humidity 60%. Fri: 18, Sat: 17, Sun: 16.

* Light breeze to 11 km/h; gentle to 19.

Wednesday summary as of 5.30pm - Highs of 20.7 Puerto Pollensa, 20.0 Pollensa, 19.4 Arta, Son Servera, 19.3 Manacor, Palma University, 19.2 Binissalem, 19.1 Capdepera, Llucmajor, Santa Maria; Lows of 3.6 Lluc, 4.0 Can Sion (Campos), 4.6 Son Torrella (Escorca), 4.7 Salines Llevant (Campos), 5.6 Palma University; Rainfall of 3.7 litres per square metre Palma Airport, 2.2 Palma Port, 1.6 Puerto Soller, 1.0 Porreres, 0.8 Salines Llevant.