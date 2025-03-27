Friday weather in Mallorca - Strong winds at the weekend

The possibility of more thunderstorms on Friday, Aemet indicating that these are most likely in eastern areas in the afternoon, where there is a far higher probability of rain, according to weather stations, than elsewhere. Otherwise, a mix of cloudy and sunny spells.

The weekend is forecast to be windy, yellow alerts for high winds having been issued for the south, the Tramuntana, the north and northeast from midday on Saturday - gusts up to 80 km/h. Alerts haven't yet been given for Sunday, but windy conditions are forecast. There are also yellow alerts for the coasts, with the exception of the east coast, from 3pm Saturday.

The wind will be from the north/northwest. There is a high probability of rain on Saturday and so maybe also the chance of some snow on high ground. Sunday, by contrast, looks as if it will be much sunnier.

Forecast for Friday as of Thursday 6pm (UV rating 5):

Alcudia (8C) 18C, moderate northwest breeze easing to light south; humidity 55%. Three-day forecast - Sat: 18, Sun: 17, Mon: 20.

Andratx (10C) 17C, gentle northwest breeze increasing to moderate; humidity 60%. Sat: 17, Sun: 16, Mon: 18.

Binissalem (6C) 18C, gentle southwest breeze easing to light south; humidity 55%. Sat: 16, Sun: 17, Mon: 20.

Deya (9C) 15C, light northwest breeze increasing to gentle west; humidity 55%. Sat: 15, Sun: 15, Mon: 18.

Palma (8C) 19C, light west-northwest breeze; humidity 50%. Sat: 18, Sun: 18, Mon: 20.

Pollensa (8C) 19C, moderate northwest easing to light southwest; humidity 50%. Sat: 17, Sun: 18, Mon: 21.

Porreres (5C) 19C, moderate south breeze easing to light southwest; humidity 65%. Sat: 17, Sun: 17, Mon: 21.

Sant Llorenç (6C) 18C, gentle south breeze easing to light west; humidity 60%. Sat: 16, Sun: 17, Mon: 21.

Santanyi (7C) 18C, moderate southwest breeze easing to light west; humidity 65%. Sat: 18, Sun: 17, Mon: 20.

Sineu (5C) 18C, light southwest breeze; humidity 60%. Sat: 16, Sun: 17, Mon: 21.

* Light breeze to 11 km/h; gentle to 19; moderate to 28.

Thursday summary as of 6pm - Highs of 19.4 Llucmajor, 19.2 Palma Port, Puerto Pollensa, 19.0 Manacor, 18.9 Cap Blanc (Llucmajor), 18.8 Can Sion (Campos), 18.5 Palma University, Sant Elm, Santanyi; Lows of 2.9 Son Torrella (Escorca), 3.0 Can Sion, 3.2 Salines Llevant (Campos), 4.1 Binissalem, 4.4 Lluc; Rainfall of 4.7 litres per square metre Capdepera, 1.2 Manacor, 0.4 Petra, 0.2 Sineu.