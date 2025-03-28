Here comes the sun - Mallorca weather forecast for Easter

As March draws to a close, many are eager to know what April's weather has in store, especially after an unusually wet month. Miquel Gili, deputy spokesperson for the regional branch of the State Meteorological Agency (Aemet) in the Balearic Islands, has shared the upcoming forecast. However, he advises caution, as these predictions are still subject to change.

Gili notes that the first week of April is expected to be warm, with temperatures above the seasonal average. Conditions are also predicted to be dry, although he doesn't rule out the chance of some occasional rain.

Looking ahead to the week of 14th to 20th April, weather changes are anticipated. There is a possibility of some bad weather during this period, though this is yet to be confirmed. "Another spell of rain is expected," Gili explained. Despite this, temperatures are still forecast to remain higher than usual for this time of year.

Easter Weekend

With Easter falling between 21st and 27th April, there's considerable interest in the weather for that period. Fortunately, Gili brings positive news — current models suggest no rain is expected. Additionally, temperatures are set to stay above the norm for late April.

This forecast differs from other regions in Spain, particularly the south, where rain is anticipated, potentially impacting traditional Easter processions.

As for the final days of April — the 28th, 29th, and 30th — and the beginning of May, the forecast suggests dry and warm conditions will persist. However, Gili stresses that these long-term predictions will be updated as the dates approach.

The weather during April time is generally mild and pleasant. Based on historical averages, you can expect daytime temperatures ranging from 15°C to 20°C, with nighttime lows between 5°C and 10°C.

Open for Easter

As Mallorca's tourist season approaches, several attractions are preparing to open their doors. Golf Fantasia in Palmanova kicked things off with their opening last weekend, followed by Katmandu Park in Magalluf on April 3rd. Western Water Park opens on April 16th, Hidropark in Alcudia on April 11th, and Aqualand in El Arenal on May 5th. Each park offers varied pricing and schedules, with discounts available for online bookings - see here for more information. Meanwhile, the Soller Train & Tram is already running, and Marineland Mallorca is open on weekends, extending to seven days a week from April.