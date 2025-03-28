Saturday weather in Mallorca - A bit wild

Sunny spells on Saturday but with a medium to high probability of some rain for most of the island, with thunderstorms possible in northern and eastern areas.

It will be blustery, weather alerts at present being: yellow for high winds in the south and the Tramuntana from 10am to 6pm and in the north/northeast from 9pm to midnight; yellow for Tramuntana coastal conditions from 6am to midnight, yellow in the south from 6am to 6pm, yellow in the east from 9pm to midnight, and yellow in the north/northeast from 10am to 9pm, increasing to amber until midnight. Gusts on land up to 80 km/h, and waves of four to five metres, but likely to be much rougher in the north late on. For Menorca, where there is an amber alert, Aemet suggests waves could reach 13 metres.

As can be seen below, it is expected to be blowy across the whole island for a time on Saturday before easing in the afternoon and then picking up again in areas late on in the day. There are also some alerts for Sunday.

Still a possibility of snow on high ground on Saturday, but Sunday is forecast to be sunny without a risk of rain for the whole island. The coming week, at the moment, looks reasonable.

Forecast for Saturday as of Friday 5.30pm (UV rating 4/5):

Alcudia (8C) 20C, strong northwest breeze easing to light north and then increasing to strong north in the evening; humidity 40%. Three-day forecast - Sun: 18, Mon: 20, Tue: 18.

Andratx (10C) 17C, fresh northwest breeze easing to gentle; humidity 30%. Sun: 16, Mon: 18, Tue: 19.

Binissalem (9C) 16C, strong northwest breeze easing to light north; humidity 30%. Sun: 17, Mon: 20, Tue: 20.

Deya (9C) 15C, strong northwest breeze easing to gentle north; humidity 35%. Sun: 15, Mon: 18, Tue: 17.

Palma (8C) 18C, strong northwest breeze easing to light; humidity 30%. Sun: 18, Mon: 20, Tue: 21.

Pollensa (9C) 17C, strong northwest breeze easing to light north and then increasing to fresh north; humidity 35%. Sun: 18, Mon: 21, Tue: 18.

Porreres (9C) 17C, fresh northwest breeze easing to calm and then increasing to moderate north; humidity 45%. Sun: 17, Mon: 22, Tue: 20.

Sant Llorenç (8C) 16C, fresh northwest breeze easing to light and then increasing to fresh north; humidity 40%. Sun: 17, Mon: 21, Tue: 18.

Santanyi (10C) 18C, moderate north breeze easing to light; humidity 35%. Sun: 18, Mon: 21, Tue: 20.

Sineu (8C) 16C, fresh northwest breeze easing to calm and then increasing to fresh north; humidity 35%. Sun: 17, Mon: 21, Tue: 18.

* Light breeze to 11 km/h; gentle to 19; moderate to 28; fresh to 38; strong to 49.

Friday summary as of 5.30pm - Highs of 20.3 Can Sion (Campos), 19.8 Capdepera, 19.7 Santanyi, 19.5 Sa Pobla, 19.3 Son Servera, 19.2 Arta, 19.1 Llucmajor, 19.0 Manacor, Petra, Santa Maria; Lows of 1.7 Lluc, 3.1 Can Sion, 3.4 Binissalem, 3.6 Son Torrella (Escorca), 3.9 Salines Llevant (Campos); Rainfall of 0.2 litres per square metre Manacor.