Sunday weather in Mallorca

The windy conditions are forecast to blow themselves out on Sunday morning. The only alert for high wind, a yellow, is for the north and northeast until 8am. There are also alerts for the coasts - amber for the north/northeast until 3pm and then yellow to 8pm; yellow for the Tramuntana to 3pm; and yellow for east up to 10am.

A sunny Sunday is forecast for the whole island, the outlook for the week up to Friday indicating a good deal of sun, light to gentle breezes at most and not much risk of rain. At present, Wednesday is a candidate for rain, but the probability isn't high.

Forecast for Sunday as of Saturday 6pm (UV rating 5):

Alcudia (10C) 18C, fresh north breeze easing to light northwest; humidity 35%. Three-day forecast - Mon: 20, Tue: 18, Wed: 18.

(10C) 18C, fresh north breeze easing to light northwest; humidity 35%. - Mon: 20, Tue: 18, Wed: 18. Andratx (9C) 16C, gentle north breeze easing to light northwest; humidity 35%. Mon: 18, Tue: 19, Wed: 18.

(9C) 16C, gentle north breeze easing to light northwest; humidity 35%. Mon: 18, Tue: 19, Wed: 18. Binissalem (5C) 18C, moderate north breeze easing to light west; humidity 30%. Mon: 20, Tue: 20, Wed: 18.

(5C) 18C, moderate north breeze easing to light west; humidity 30%. Mon: 20, Tue: 20, Wed: 18. Deya (8C) 15C, gentle north breeze easing to light southwest; humidity 35%. Mon: 17, Tue: 17, Wed: 17.

(8C) 15C, gentle north breeze easing to light southwest; humidity 35%. Mon: 17, Tue: 17, Wed: 17. Palma (8C) 20C, fresh north breeze easing to light west; humidity 25%. Mon: 23, Tue: 21, Wed: 19.

(8C) 20C, fresh north breeze easing to light west; humidity 25%. Mon: 23, Tue: 21, Wed: 19. Pollensa (9C) 18C, moderate north breeze easing to light northwest; humidity 30%. Mon: 21, Tue: 18, Wed: 18.

(9C) 18C, moderate north breeze easing to light northwest; humidity 30%. Mon: 21, Tue: 18, Wed: 18. Porreres (6C) 18C, fresh north breeze easing to light; humidity 35%. Mon: 22, Tue: 20, Wed: 18.

(6C) 18C, fresh north breeze easing to light; humidity 35%. Mon: 22, Tue: 20, Wed: 18. Sant Llorenç (8C) 17C, strong north breeze easing to light northwest; humidity 40%. Mon: 21, Tue: 18, Wed: 17.

(8C) 17C, strong north breeze easing to light northwest; humidity 40%. Mon: 21, Tue: 18, Wed: 17. Santanyi (8C) 18C, fresh north breeze easing to light; humidity 35%. Mon: 21, Tue: 20, Wed: 17.

(8C) 18C, fresh north breeze easing to light; humidity 35%. Mon: 21, Tue: 20, Wed: 17. Sineu (6C) 17C, fresh north breeze easing to light; humidity 40%. Mon: 21, Tue: 19, Wed: 17.

* Light breeze to 11 km/h; gentle to 19; moderate to 28; fresh to 38; strong to 49.

Saturday summary as of 6pm - Highs of 19.0 Can Sion (Campos), 18.6 Santanyi, 18.1 Muro, 18.0 Palma Port, 17.9 Palma Airport, Puerto Pollensa, 17.8 Pollensa, 17.7 Llucmajor, Sa Pobla, Salines Llevant (Campos), 17.5 Cap Blanc (Llucmajor), Porreres; Lows of 4.6 Can Sion, 5.5 Serra Alfabia (Bunyola), 5.7 Son Torrella (Escorca), 5.8 Petra, 6.5 Son Servera; Gusts of 79 km/h Capdepera, 75 Serra Alfabia, 69 Pollensa, 63 Puerto Soller; Rainfall of 2.8 litres per square metre Capdepera, 1.8 Arta, 1.6 Son Servera.