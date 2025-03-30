Monday weather in Mallorca - A fine spring day

There should be plenty of sun during the week with the exception of Wednesday, weather stations now predicting some heavy cloud and a medium probability of rain. Temperatures ranging from 17C to 22C.
Forecast for Monday as of Sunday 6.30pm (UV rating 6)
Alcudia (10C) 19C, light north breeze; humidity 40%. Three-day forecast - Tue: 18, Wed: 18, Thu: 18.
Andratx (10C) 18C, moderate northwest breeze easing to light east; humidity 35%. Tue: 18, Wed: 17, Thu: 19.
Binissalem (6C) 21C, gentle north breeze easing to light east; humidity 25%. Tue: 20, Wed: 17, Thu: 18.
Deya (9C) 18C, light northwest breeze veering east; humidity 35%. Tue: 17, Wed: 16, Thu: 18.
Palma (8C) 23C, gentle northwest breeze veering east; humidity 25%. Tue: 21, Wed: 18, Thu: 20.
Pollensa (10C) 21C, light northwest-north breeze; humidity 35%. Tue: 18, Wed: 18, Thu: 19.
Porreres (7C) 22C, gentle northeast breeze easing to light; humidity 35%. Tue: 19, Wed: 18, Thu: 18.
Sant Llorenç (8C) 20C, moderate north breeze easing to light; humidity 30%. Tue: 18, Wed: 17, Thu: 18.
Santanyi (8C) 21C, gentle north breeze easing to light; humidity 35%. Tue: 19, Wed: 17, Thu: 18.
Sineu (7C) 21C, gentle northeast breeze easing to light; humidity 35%. Tue: 18, Wed: 17, Thu: 18.
* Light breeze to 11 km/h; gentle to 19; moderate to 28.
Sunday summary as of 6.30pm - Highs of 19.8 Palma Port, 19.7 Palma Airport, Santa Maria, 19.6 Cap Blanc (Llucmajor), Llucmajor, 19.3 Binissalem, 19.2 Es Capdellà, Sa Pobla, 19.0 Salines Llevant (Campos); Lows of 3.2 Son Torrella (Escorca), 4.1 Can Sion (Campos), 4.4 Palma Airport, 4.6 Serra Alfabia (Bunyola), 4.8 Palma University; Gusts of 106 km/h Capdepera, 75 Son Servera, 60 Serra Alfabia, 58 Portocolom, Puerto Pollensa; Rainfall of 0.8 litres per square metre Capdepera.
