Monday weather in Mallorca - A fine spring day

A sunny final day of March for the whole of Mallorca and quite a warm one, with highs forecast to be up to around 23C. Perhaps a touch breezier in parts of the island at times than had previously been forecast but not the gusty conditions of the weekend.

There should be plenty of sun during the week with the exception of Wednesday, weather stations now predicting some heavy cloud and a medium probability of rain. Temperatures ranging from 17C to 22C.

Forecast for Monday as of Sunday 6.30pm (UV rating 6)

Alcudia (10C) 19C, light north breeze; humidity 40%. Three-day forecast - Tue: 18, Wed: 18, Thu: 18.

(10C) 19C, light north breeze; humidity 40%. - Tue: 18, Wed: 18, Thu: 18. Andratx (10C) 18C, moderate northwest breeze easing to light east; humidity 35%. Tue: 18, Wed: 17, Thu: 19.

(10C) 18C, moderate northwest breeze easing to light east; humidity 35%. Tue: 18, Wed: 17, Thu: 19. Binissalem (6C) 21C, gentle north breeze easing to light east; humidity 25%. Tue: 20, Wed: 17, Thu: 18.

(6C) 21C, gentle north breeze easing to light east; humidity 25%. Tue: 20, Wed: 17, Thu: 18. Deya (9C) 18C, light northwest breeze veering east; humidity 35%. Tue: 17, Wed: 16, Thu: 18.

(9C) 18C, light northwest breeze veering east; humidity 35%. Tue: 17, Wed: 16, Thu: 18. Palma (8C) 23C, gentle northwest breeze veering east; humidity 25%. Tue: 21, Wed: 18, Thu: 20.

(8C) 23C, gentle northwest breeze veering east; humidity 25%. Tue: 21, Wed: 18, Thu: 20. Pollensa (10C) 21C, light northwest-north breeze; humidity 35%. Tue: 18, Wed: 18, Thu: 19.

(10C) 21C, light northwest-north breeze; humidity 35%. Tue: 18, Wed: 18, Thu: 19. Porreres (7C) 22C, gentle northeast breeze easing to light; humidity 35%. Tue: 19, Wed: 18, Thu: 18.

(7C) 22C, gentle northeast breeze easing to light; humidity 35%. Tue: 19, Wed: 18, Thu: 18. Sant Llorenç (8C) 20C, moderate north breeze easing to light; humidity 30%. Tue: 18, Wed: 17, Thu: 18.

(8C) 20C, moderate north breeze easing to light; humidity 30%. Tue: 18, Wed: 17, Thu: 18. Santanyi (8C) 21C, gentle north breeze easing to light; humidity 35%. Tue: 19, Wed: 17, Thu: 18.

(8C) 21C, gentle north breeze easing to light; humidity 35%. Tue: 19, Wed: 17, Thu: 18. Sineu (7C) 21C, gentle northeast breeze easing to light; humidity 35%. Tue: 18, Wed: 17, Thu: 18.

* Light breeze to 11 km/h; gentle to 19; moderate to 28.

Sunday summary as of 6.30pm - Highs of 19.8 Palma Port, 19.7 Palma Airport, Santa Maria, 19.6 Cap Blanc (Llucmajor), Llucmajor, 19.3 Binissalem, 19.2 Es Capdellà, Sa Pobla, 19.0 Salines Llevant (Campos); Lows of 3.2 Son Torrella (Escorca), 4.1 Can Sion (Campos), 4.4 Palma Airport, 4.6 Serra Alfabia (Bunyola), 4.8 Palma University; Gusts of 106 km/h Capdepera, 75 Son Servera, 60 Serra Alfabia, 58 Portocolom, Puerto Pollensa; Rainfall of 0.8 litres per square metre Capdepera.