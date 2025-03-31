The first signs of summer in Mallorca

Temperatures reached 20 degrees Centigrade over the weekend

Beach weather in Mallorca: Photo Joan Llado.

Beach weather in Mallorca: Photo Joan Llado.

Jason Moore31/03/2025 09:23
See the weather for yourself: https://www.majorcadailybulletin.com/webcams.html

At last the sunny weather finally arrived in Mallorca over the weekend. A top temperature of 20 degrees Centigrade was registered in some parts of the island as some people even headed to the beach. It was a welcome sight after weeks of rain which have seen island reservoirs reach almost record levels.

A top temperature of 20 degrees Centigrade was registered in Binissalem, Santa María, Palma and Lluchamajor. Calvia and Pollensa were slightly cooler with a top temperature of 19 degrees.

See forecast for next five day: https://www.majorcadailybulletin.com/weather/list.html
However, the weather picture was not all sunny. Near gale force winds hit some parts of the island on Saturday and Sunday. Wind speeds of 89 kilometres per hour were registered at Capdepera lighthouse, (72kmh Son Servera) (60 Serra d'Alfàbia) (58 Portocolom) (57 Petra) (57 Campos.) Also, the night-time temperatures remain low.

The long range weather forecast for Easter is rather a mixed bag at the moment; there will be sun but the Met Office are not ruling out the possibility of storms and rains.

The outlook for this week is that the unsettled weather will continue although there will be some sun and perhaps some isolated showers.

