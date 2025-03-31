The Mallorca weather forecast (April 1). Enjoy the good weather while it lasts!
A good start to the new month
Generally clear blue skies with light winds and temperatures similar to Monday. A maximum temperature of 20 degrees Centigrade is being forecast by the Palma Met Office. But the good weather isn´t going to last; on Wednesday we are back on rain alert with showers and a fall in temperatures being forecast.
