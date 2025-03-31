The Mallorca weather forecast (April 1). Enjoy the good weather while it lasts!

Generally clear blue skies with light winds and temperatures similar to Monday. A maximum temperature of 20 degrees Centigrade is being forecast by the Palma Met Office. But the good weather isn´t going to last; on Wednesday we are back on rain alert with showers and a fall in temperatures being forecast.

Monday´s top temperatures (Centigrade) 20 Binissalem 20 Santa María 20 Palma, Portopí 20 Airport Palma de Mallorca 20 Llucmajor, Cap Blanc 20 Llucmajor 19 Sa Pobla 19 Calvià 19 Campos 19 Campos, Salines 19 Santanyí 19 Son Bonet, Aeropuerto 19 Pollença 19 Muro 18 Portocolom Minimum temperatures 2 Lluc 3 Campos 3 Palma Univ 4 Aerop.Palma 4 Escorca, S.Torrella 6 Calvià 6 Campos, Salines 6 Binissalem 6 Sta Maria 6 Sa Pobla 7 Andratx 7 Pollença 7 Muro 7 S.Bonet 7 P.Pollença 8 Alfàbia 8 S.Servera 9 Artà