Wednesday weather in Mallorca

It was noted a few days ago that Wednesday was likely to prove to be an exception to fine weather this week, and the latest forecast reinforces this, as there is a high probability of rain. Aemet says there could be isolated thunderstorms.

This is what is expected overnight and into Wednesday morning. Any showers should clear up and give a reasonably sunny day. But it is also due to be quite windy, a calm outlook from a few days ago having changed, as breezy conditions are likely into the weekend. Thursday and Friday may see otherwise mostly clear skies affected by Saharan dust in the atmosphere.

The met agency is currently forecasting that next week could be fairly unsettled, but with temperatures slightly above normal.

Forecast for Wednesday as of Tuesday 6pm (UV rating 6):

Alcudia (11C) 19C, moderate southeast breeze; humidity 60%. Three-day forecast - Thu: 19, Fri: 21, Sat: 21.

Andratx (9C) 18C, moderate southeast-east breeze; humidity 50%. Thu: 21, Fri: 22, Sat: 19.

Binissalem (8C) 19C, moderate east breeze; humidity 40%. Thu: 22, Fri: 23, Sat: 21.

Deya (9C) 18C, fresh southeast breeze; humidity 40%. Thu: 20, Fri: 22, Sat: 18.

Palma (10C) 21C, moderate southeast-east breeze; humidity 35%. Thu: 23, Fri: 23, Sat: 21.

Pollensa (10C) 19C, moderate southeast breeze; humidity 60%. Thu: 20, Fri: 22, Sat: 21.

Porreres (9C) 19C, moderate southeast-east breeze; humidity 50%. Thu: 21, Fri: 22, Sat: 21.

Sant Llorenç (11C) 18C, moderate southeast breeze increasing to fresh east; humidity 65%. Thu: 19, Fri: 20, Sat: 22.

Santanyi (11C) 18C, moderate southeast breeze increasing to fresh east; humidity 60%. Thu: 20, Fri: 21, Sat: 20.

Sineu (9C) 18C, moderate southeast-east breeze; humidity 55%. Thu: 20, Fri: 22, Sat: 21.

* Light breeze to 11 km/h; gentle to 19; moderate to 28; fresh to 38.

Tuesday summary as of 6pm - Highs of 21.8 Binissalem, Llucmajor, 21.7 Can Sion (Campos), 21.6 Santanyi, 21.1 Es Capdellà, Santa Maria, 20.8 Palma University, Sa Pobla, 20.7 Porreres, Portocolom, 20.4 Son Servera, 20.2 Palma Port, Sineu, 20.0 Son Bonet (Marratxi); Lows of 2.1 Can Sion, 3.7 Salines Llevant (Campos), 4.1 Binissalem, 4.3 Lluc.