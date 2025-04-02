Thursday weather in Mallorca - Alert for high wind

A cloudy forecast for parts of the island on Thursday morning, but the rest of the day should be mainly sunny with some high cloud. It will be breezy, and there is a yellow alert for high winds for the Tramuntana from 8pm until 8am Friday; gusts of 80 km/h or more. There is also a yellow alert for Tramuntana coastal conditions for the same period.

Quite a warm day expected, and Friday looks as if it will be warmer, possibly up to 25C. For the weekend there is a fairly high probability of rain on Sunday, far less so on Saturday. There will be some dust in the atmosphere, so any rain may be muddy.

Forecast for Thursday as of Wednesday 6.30pm (UV rating 6):

Alcudia (12C) 20C, moderate east breeze easing to gentle southeast; humidity 70%. Three-day forecast - Fri: 22, Sat: 20, Sun: 21.

Andratx (10C) 22C, moderate east breeze increasing to fresh; humidity 55%. Fri: 22, Sat: 19, Sun: 20.

Binissalem (8C) 21C, moderate east breeze; humidity 60%. Fri: 25, Sat: 21, Sun: 22.

Deya (9C) 21C, light southeast breeze increasing to strong; humidity 55%. Fri: 22, Sat: 18, Sun: 19.

Palma (13C) 23C, moderate east breeze; humidity 55%. Fri: 24, Sat: 21, Sun: 22.

Pollensa (10C) 20C, moderate southeast breeze; humidity 75%. Fri: 24, Sat: 21, Sun: 22.

Porreres (9C) 21C, moderate east breeze; humidity 70%. Fri: 24, Sat: 22, Sun: 23.

Sant Llorenç (11C) 20C, moderate east breeze; humidity 70%. Fri: 22, Sat: 21, Sun: 22.

Santanyi (11C) 20C, fresh east breeze; humidity 70%. Fri: 22, Sat: 21, Sun: 20.

Sineu (10C) 20C, moderate east breeze; humidity 70%. Fri: 23, Sat: 22, Sun: 22.

* Light breeze to 11 km/h; gentle to 19; moderate to 28; fresh to 38; strong to 49.

Wednesday summary as of 6.30pm - Highs of 21.0 Muro, 20.8 Palma Port, 20.6 Pollensa, 19.8 Banyalbufar, 19.7 Palma Airport, 19.6 Palma University, Sant Elm, 19.4 Son Bonet (Marratxi), 19.3 Llucmajor, 19.2 Binissalem, Puerto Soller, 19.0 Es Capdellà, Santa Maria; Lows of 4.3 Son Torrella (Escorca), 5.9 Serra Alfabia (Bunyola), 6.4 Can Sion (Campos), 7.0 Petra, 7.5 Sineu; Gusts of 58 km/h Banyalbufar, 57 Serra Alfabia, 53 Puerto Soller; Rainfall of 1.0 litre per square metre Sa Pobla, 0.8 Muro, 0.6 Son Torrella, 0.4 Palma University, 0.3 Palma Port.