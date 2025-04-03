Friday weather in Mallorca - Still an alert for wind

Mostly sunny with high cloud on Friday but with the possibility of occasional cloudy spells. Quite a warm day and still fairly breezy at times. The yellow alert for high wind in the Tramuntana, which had been until 8am, has been extended to noon Friday, as has the yellow alert for the Tramuntana coast. A warning of gusts of 80 km/h.

The forecast for the weekend is continuing warm and mainly bright but with a medium probability of the odd shower.

Forecast for Friday as of Thursday 6.30pm (UV rating 5):

Alcudia (13C) 22C, moderate south breeze easing to light north; humidity 60%. Three-day forecast - Sat: 21, Sun: 21, Mon: 20.

Andratx (12C) 22C, moderate southeast breeze easing to gentle west; humidity 55%. Sat: 19, Sun: 21, Mon: 20.

Binissalem (11C) 24C, light southeast breeze veering west; humidity 50%. Sat: 23, Sun: 22, Mon: 22.

Deya (12C) 22C, moderate southeast breeze easing to light southwest; humidity 50%. Sat: 18, Sun: 19, Mon: 20.

Palma (13C) 24C, gentle southeast breeze switching northwest; humidity 45%. Sat: 21, Sun: 22, Mon: 22.

Pollensa (12C) 24C, fresh south breeze easing to moderate northwest; humidity 60%. Sat: 22, Sun: 22, Mon: 21.

Porreres (12C) 23C, gentle south breeze veering west; humidity 55%. Sat: 23, Sun: 23, Mon: 22.

Sant Llorenç (13C) 22C, moderate southeast breeze easing to gentle west; humidity 65%. Sat: 22, Sun: 22, Mon: 21.

Santanyi (13C) 22C, moderate south breeze veering west; humidity 60%. Sat: 22, Sun: 21, Mon: 20.

Sineu (13C) 23C, moderate south breeze easing to calm; humidity 55%. Sat: 22, Sun: 22, Mon: 21.

* Light breeze to 11 km/h; gentle to 19; moderate to 28; fresh to 38.

Thursday summary as of 6.30pm - Highs of 22.3 Es Capdellà, Puerto Soller, 22.2 Sant Elm, 21.7 Palma Port, 21.2 Banyalbufar, 21.0 Palma University, 20.9 Binissalem, 20.8 Pollensa, 20.6 Palma Airport, Son Bonet (Marratxi), 20.4 Cap Blanc (Llucmajor), Sa Pobla, 20.0 Llucmajor; Lows of 4.5 Son Torrella (Escorca), 5.9 Serra Alfabia (Bunyola), 6.1 Sa Pobla, 7.0 Muro, 7.1 Sineu; Gusts of 65 km/h Serra Alfabia, 64 Banyalbufar, 59 Puerto Soller, 57 Cap Blanc, Lluc, 54 Salines Llevant (Campos), 52 Palma Airport.