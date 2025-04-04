Saturday weather in Mallorca

Rather like Friday, Saturday is expected to be cloudy at times but with some good spells of sunny weather. There may well, however, still be some African dust in the atmosphere, which was evident on Friday afternoon. Weather stations in eastern parts of Mallorca are pointing to quite a high probability of rain on Saturday afternoon and also to possible thunderstorms. Temperatures down a touch on Friday's.

For Sunday and into next week, a similar pattern of sunny spells with the risk of the odd shower.

Forecast for Saturday as of Friday 5.30pm (UV rating 5/6):

Alcudia (11C) 20C, moderate northwest breeze easing to light; humidity 65%. Three-day forecast - Sun: 21, Mon: 19, Tue: 19.

Andratx (11C) 19C, light northwest breeze; humidity 70%. Sun: 20, Mon: 21, Tue: 19.

Binissalem (9C) 22C, gentle northwest breeze easing to light north; humidity 50%. Sun: 22, Mon: 21, Tue: 21.

Deya (10C) 18C, light northwest breeze; humidity 60%. Sun: 19, Mon: 19, Tue: 18.

Palma (13C) 20C, gentle northwest breeze; humidity 55%. Sun: 24, Mon: 23, Tue: 21.

Pollensa (11C) 21C, moderate northwest breeze easing to light; humidity 65%. Sun: 22, Mon: 20, Tue: 20.

Porreres (9C) 22C, gentle west breeze easing to light east; humidity 60%. Sun: 21, Mon: 21, Tue: 21.

Sant Llorenç (11C) 21C, light west breeze veering north; humidity 60%. Sun: 21, Mon: 20, Tue: 20.

Santanyi (9C) 21C, gentle west breeze easing to light; humidity 60%. Sun: 20, Mon: 21, Tue: 19.

Sineu (10C) 22C, gentle west breeze easing to light east; humidity 60%. Sun: 20, Mon: 20, Tue: 20.

* Light breeze to 11 km/h; gentle to 19; moderate to 28.

Friday summary as of 5.30pm - Highs of 25.2 Palma Airport, 23.6 Binissalem, Palma Port, Pollensa, 23.4 Palma University, Sant Elm, Son Bonet (Marratxi), 23.3 Es Capdellà, 23.1 Santa Maria, 23.0 Puerto Soller; Lows of 10.4 Serra Alfabia (Bunyola), 11.5 Sa Pobla, 12.2 Muro, 12.9 Son Torrella (Escorca), 13.1 Porreres; Gusts of 82 km/h Banyalbufar, 77 Serra Alfabia, 70 Puerto Soller, 55 Palma Port.