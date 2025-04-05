Sunday weather in Mallorca

Aemet is forecasting a sunny Sunday morning for most of the island, but southern and southeastern areas could be a bit cloudy. Rather more by way of cloud in the afternoon with the best conditions expected in northern parts of the island. There is some chance of rain in the interior and around Palma in the afternoon, but thunderstorms aren't predicted; there was a rumble of thunder on Saturday afternoon but no rain. Decent temperatures across the whole of the island. Monday currently looks as if it will be a pleasant day, with rain more of a possibility later in the week.

Forecast for Sunday as of Saturday 6pm (UV rating 6): Alcudia (10C) 22C, light north breeze backing west; humidity 45%. Three-day forecast - Mon: 19, Tue: 20, Wed: 20.

(10C) 22C, light north breeze backing west; humidity 45%. - Mon: 19, Tue: 20, Wed: 20. Andratx (11C) 20C, light southwest breeze veering northwest; humidity 50%. Mon: 21, Tue: 20, Wed: 20.

(11C) 20C, light southwest breeze veering northwest; humidity 50%. Mon: 21, Tue: 20, Wed: 20. Binissalem (8C) 23C, gentle northeast breeze backing northwest; humidity 45%. Mon: 22, Tue: 22, Wed: 21.

(8C) 23C, gentle northeast breeze backing northwest; humidity 45%. Mon: 22, Tue: 22, Wed: 21. Deya (10C) 20C, light north breeze; humidity 50%. Mon: 20, Tue: 20, Wed: 19.

(10C) 20C, light north breeze; humidity 50%. Mon: 20, Tue: 20, Wed: 19. Palma (9C) 24C, light south breeze increasing to gentle northwest; humidity 45%. Mon: 23, Tue: 22, Wed: 21.

(9C) 24C, light south breeze increasing to gentle northwest; humidity 45%. Mon: 23, Tue: 22, Wed: 21. Pollensa (11C) 23C, light northwest breeze increasing to gentle west; humidity 45%. Mon: 20, Tue: 20, Wed: 21.

(11C) 23C, light northwest breeze increasing to gentle west; humidity 45%. Mon: 20, Tue: 20, Wed: 21. Porreres (7C) 23C, gentle northeast breeze easing to calm; humidity 50%. Mon: 21, Tue: 21, Wed: 20.

(7C) 23C, gentle northeast breeze easing to calm; humidity 50%. Mon: 21, Tue: 21, Wed: 20. Sant Llorenç (9C) 23C, light northeast breeze veering south; humidity 45%. Mon: 20, Tue: 20, Wed: 19.

(9C) 23C, light northeast breeze veering south; humidity 45%. Mon: 20, Tue: 20, Wed: 19. Santanyi (8C) 21C, moderate north breeze easing to light southwest; humidity 50%. Mon: 21, Tue: 20, Wed: 19.

(8C) 21C, moderate north breeze easing to light southwest; humidity 50%. Mon: 21, Tue: 20, Wed: 19. Sineu (8C) 22C, light north breeze; humidity 50%. Mon: 19, Tue: 20, Wed: 19. * Light breeze to 11 km/h; gentle to 19; moderate to 28. Saturday summary as of 6pm - Highs of 22.7 Petra, 22.1 Palma Port, Santa Maria, 22.0 Muro, Pollensa, Sa Pobla, 21.8 Portocolom, 21.7 Binissalem, 21.4 Son Bonet (Marratxi), 21.3 Sineu, 21.0 Arta, Es Capdellà, Manacor; Lows of 8.5 Lluc, 8.9 Serra Alfabia (Bunyola), Son Torrella (Escorca), 9.0 Binissalem; Gust of 58 km/h Serra Alfabia.