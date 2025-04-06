Monday weather in Mallorca

Another fine and sunny day in store for Mallorca on Monday. There may be some cloud in southwestern areas, but the rest of the island should be mostly clear.

The outlook for the week ahead is pretty good. Staying mainly sunny until Friday, which looks as if it will be quite cloudy, and with Saturday indicating a medium probability of rain. That's how it is for the moment at any rate.

Forecast for Monday as of Sunday 6pm (UV rating 6)

Alcudia (12C) 20C, gentle northeast breeze easing to light; humidity 60%. Three-day forecast - Tue: 19, Wed: 20, Thu: 20.

Andratx (12C) 21C, light south-southeast breeze; humidity 50%. Tue: 19, Wed: 20, Thu: 21.

Binissalem (9C) 23C, moderate east breeze easing to light; humidity 50%. Tue: 22, Wed: 22, Thu: 21.

Deya (11C) 20C, light north breeze; humidity 50%. Tue: 19, Wed: 19, Thu: 19.

Palma (10C) 24C, gentle east breeze easing to light southwest; humidity 40%. Tue: 22, Wed: 22, Thu: 22.

Pollensa (11C) 21C, light northeast-east breeze; humidity 50%. Tue: 20, Wed: 22, Thu: 20.

Porreres (9C) 22C, gentle northeast breeze easing to light east; humidity 60%. Tue: 22, Wed: 20, Thu: 20.

Sant Llorenç (11C) 21C, gentle northeast breeze easing to light southeast; humidity 60%. Tue: 20, Wed: 19, Thu: 19.

Santanyi (11C) 22C, gentle north breeze veering east; humidity 50%. Tue: 20, Wed: 19, Thu: 19.

Sineu (9C) 20C, gentle northeast breeze easing to light; humidity 60%. Tue: 20, Wed: 20, Thu: 20.

* Light breeze to 11 km/h; gentle to 19; moderate to 28.

Sunday summary as of 6pm - Highs of 25.8 Pollensa, 25.5 Puerto Pollensa, 25.0 Arta, Llucmajor, Sa Pobla, 24.3 Binissalem, Manacor, Palma Port, 24.2 Colonia Sant Pere, 24.1 Es Capdellà, 24.0 Palma Airport, Porreres, 23.9 Muro, Petra, 23.8 Sineu, 23.7 Santa Maria, 23.6 Son Bonet (Marratxi), 23.5 Santanyi, 23.4 Palma University, 22.8 Sant Elm; Lows of 5.6 Son Torrella (Escorca), 5.9 Lluc, 7.1 Palma University, 7.4 Binissalem.