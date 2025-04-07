Wet start to Easter in Spain

The first weekend of Easter will be ‘damp’ in many parts of the country, especially in the south and west, according to forecasts from the State Meteorological Agency (Aemet), which forecast showers at the end of the week in the Canary Islands but less likely in the Balearics.

As for temperatures, although ‘not cold’, they will be lower at the end of the Palm Sunday weekend than in previous days, explained Aemet spokesperson Rubén del Campo on Monday. Although this week begins with very sunny weather, ‘it is likely that the first weekend of Holy Week will be wet,’ del Campo said.

From next Friday ‘low pressure’ in the country could cause ‘a greater increase in instability on the mainland’; rain and showers are forecast, especially in the west and south of the country, as well as in parts of the Mediterranean area, he said.

‘These showers could be locally intense,’ said the AEMET spokesperson. Temperatures will drop on Saturday and Sunday and showers could become widespread, affecting most of the mainland.

And with the Easter holidays about to start this weekend in the UK, the Met Office has forecast scorching temperatures next weekend with maximum temperatures due to hit highs of 21ºC from Friday until Sunday.

Looking ahead, Met Office meteorologist Craig Snell said: "The sunshine is getting stronger every day. I still think, for many people, if you're not exposed to that wind, it will still be pleasantly warm during the days as we go through next week."