Wednesday weather in Mallorca

Another very pleasant day expected on Wednesday, any early fog or morning cloud forecast to lift and give plenty of sun.

The current outlook for the next few days is remaining fine and getting warmer at the weekend. As noted below there is a forecast high of 27C on Saturday. However, there is at present the risk of a spot of rain on Saturday and a far higher probability on Sunday, when conditions could be mostly cloudy.

Forecast for Wednesday as of Tuesday 5.30pm (UV rating 6):

Alcudia (11C) 22C, light east breeze increasing to gentle; humidity 55%. Three-day forecast - Thu: 20, Fri: 21, Sat: 24.

Andratx (11C) 20C, light south breeze; humidity 60%. Thu: 21, Fri: 23, Sat: 23.

Binissalem (9C) 24C, light east breeze; humidity 50%. Thu: 23, Fri: 22, Sat: 26.

Deya (10C) 20C, light north breeze; humidity 65%. Thu: 21, Fri: 21, Sat: 22.

Palma (10C) 23C, moderate southwest breeze easing to light; humidity 50%. Thu: 24, Fri: 23, Sat: 25.

Pollensa (10C) 23C, gentle east breeze easing to light; humidity 55%. Thu: 21, Fri: 22, Sat: 25.

Porreres (9C) 23C, light east breeze; humidity 55%. Thu: 22, Fri: 21, Sat: 27.

Sant Llorenç (10C) 21C, gentle southeast-east breeze; humidity 60%. Thu: 21, Fri: 20, Sat: 26.

Santanyi (10C) 20C, gentle east breeze; humidity 55%. Thu: 20, Fri: 20, Sat: 24.

Sineu (10C) 22C, light east breeze; humidity 50%. Thu: 21, Fri: 21, Sat: 26.

* Light breeze to 11 km/h; gentle to 19; moderate to 28.

Tuesday summary as of 5.30pm - Highs of 24.7 Llucmajor, 24.1 Binissalem, 23.8 Porreres, 23.2 Santa Maria, 23.0 Palma University, 22.8 Arta, 22.5 Petra, Sineu, 22.2 Colonia Sant Pere, Son Bonet (Marratxi), 22.1 Sa Pobla, 22.0 Can Sion (Campos), Pollensa; Lows of 5.6 Son Torrella (Escorca), 6.9 Lluc, 7.2 Palma University, 7.3 Binissalem.