Your Easter weather in Mallorca

Easter 2025 is just around the corner and everyone is watching the weather. The deputy spokesperson for the territorial delegation of the State Meteorological Agency (Aemet) in the Balearics, Miquel Gili, has said that changeable weather is expected and has insisted on updating the weather forecast as the days go by.

For Good Friday, which is celebrated on 11 April, no rainfall is expected. In particular, cloudy or overcast skies with a predominance of high clouds are forecast. It should be noted that there will be dust in suspension.

Temperatures, meanwhile, will undergo few changes; maximums will range between 20º and 24º, which will be higher than usual for this time of year. In addition, the wind will blow between light and moderate from the east and northeast.

On Saturday 12th March, overcast skies are forecast with the likelihood of occasional light rain accompanied by mud; the dust in suspension will be repeated. Temperatures will rise and highs will reach 24º-27º. The wind will blow between light and moderate from the east, decreasing to light from the south.

Gili has forecast that it is expected to rain on Easter Sunday in Mallorca. In addition, temperatures will drop by about 3º; maximum temperatures will not exceed 20º-24º. On Holy Monday and Tuesday, rain is expected to be less likely and temperatures will drop slightly, with maximum temperatures of 20º-23º.

Although there is still some way to go, weather models predict an inflow of cold air and a drop in temperatures on Holy Wednesday. Maximum temperatures will be below usual for this time of year, which are 20º. However, they will exceed 17º-19º. In addition, rain will be more likely.

So, keep up to date with the weather with the Bulletin because it certainly will not be as bad as in some parts of mainland Spain.