Thursday weather in Mallorca

Palma, Mallorca

Sunny with some cloud in Palma on Thursday; a high of 23C. | Maria Ester de Juan

Andrew EdePalma09/04/2025 19:47
A cloudy start expected for parts of Mallorca - north and east. The cloud may persist in areas, but generally a sunny day.

Friday and Saturday are still forecast to be fine, with just a possibility of some rain on Saturday. However, Sunday is looking as if it will be mostly cloudy, and there is a high probability of rain. Showers are also forecast for Monday. Warm temperatures, though.

Forecast for Thursday as of Wednesday 7.30pm (UV rating 6):

  • Alcudia (12C) 21C, gentle east breeze easing to light; humidity 60%. Three-day forecast - Fri: 21, Sat: 24, Sun: 24.
  • Andratx (11C) 21C, light south breeze increasing to gentle east; humidity 60%. Fri: 22, Sat: 23, Sun: 23.
  • Binissalem (9C) 22C, gentle northeast breeze increasing to moderate; humidity 55%. Fri: 23, Sat: 26, Sun: 25.
  • Deya (10C) 21C, light northwest breeze; humidity 60%. Fri: 21, Sat: 23, Sun: 22.
  • Palma (10C) 23C, gentle east breeze increasing to moderate; humidity 45%. Fri: 23, Sat: 24, Sun: 25.
  • Pollensa (11C) 21C, gentle east breeze; humidity 60%. Fri: 22, Sat: 26, Sun: 25.
  • Porreres (10C) 21C, gentle east breeze; humidity 60%. Fri: 21, Sat: 27, Sun: 25.
  • Sant Llorenç (11C) 21C, moderate east breeze; humidity 60%. Fri: 21, Sat: 27, Sun: 25.
  • Santanyi (12C) 20C, moderate east breeze; humidity 60%. Fri: 20, Sat: 24, Sun: 25.
  • Sineu (11C) 21C, gentle east breeze; humidity 55%. Fri: 21, Sat: 26, Sun: 24.

* Light breeze to 11 km/h; gentle to 19; moderate to 28.

Wednesday summary as of 7.30pm - Highs of 24.4 Pollensa, 23.9 Binissalem, 23.3 Llucmajor, 23.1 Sa Pobla, 23.0 Porreres, 22.9 Santa Maria, 22.5 Palma University, Sineu, 21.9 Puerto Pollensa; Lows of 4.1 Son Torrella (Escorca), 6.0 Binissalem, 6.3 Palma University, 6.8 Lluc, 7.4 Santa Maria.

