Friday weather in Mallorca - Forecast of a wet start to Holy Week

Again expected that there will be some early cloud in areas - mainly the east and north - but lifting to give a decent day of sun with some high cloud. Quite breezy at times as well.

On Saturday there is a fairly high risk of some rain in the afternoon; this is forecast for the whole island. But high temperatures for this time in April are also predicted - up to 27C. The Sunday forecast, as has been the case for a few days, is for cloudy skies and rain (a high probability). Into next week, showers may be possible until Wednesday at least.

Forecast for Friday as of Thursday 5.30pm (UV rating 6):

Alcudia (12C) 21C, moderate east breeze easing to gentle; humidity 65%. Three-day forecast - Sat: 22, Sun: 23, Mon: 21.

(12C) 21C, moderate east breeze easing to gentle; humidity 65%. - Sat: 22, Sun: 23, Mon: 21. Andratx (11C) 22C, moderate east breeze; humidity 40%. Sat: 22, Sun: 22, Mon: 21.

(11C) 22C, moderate east breeze; humidity 40%. Sat: 22, Sun: 22, Mon: 21. Binissalem (9C) 22C, moderate east breeze; humidity 40%. Sat: 27, Sun: 22, Mon: 23.

(9C) 22C, moderate east breeze; humidity 40%. Sat: 27, Sun: 22, Mon: 23. Deya (10C) 21C, light southeast breeze increasing to moderate; humidity 40%. Sat: 22, Sun: 21, Mon: 20.

(10C) 21C, light southeast breeze increasing to moderate; humidity 40%. Sat: 22, Sun: 21, Mon: 20. Palma (11C) 23C, moderate east breeze; humidity 40%. Sat: 26, Sun: 22, Mon: 23.

(11C) 23C, moderate east breeze; humidity 40%. Sat: 26, Sun: 22, Mon: 23. Pollensa (11C) 22C, moderate east breeze veering southeast; humidity 65%. Sat: 25, Sun: 24, Mon: 22.

(11C) 22C, moderate east breeze veering southeast; humidity 65%. Sat: 25, Sun: 24, Mon: 22. Porreres (9C) 21C, moderate east breeze; humidity 55%. Sat: 27, Sun: 23, Mon: 23.

(9C) 21C, moderate east breeze; humidity 55%. Sat: 27, Sun: 23, Mon: 23. Sant Llorenç (11C) 20C, moderate east breeze; humidity 60%. Sat: 26, Sun: 24, Mon: 22.

(11C) 20C, moderate east breeze; humidity 60%. Sat: 26, Sun: 24, Mon: 22. Santanyi (11C) 20C, fresh east breeze; humidity 60%. Sat: 24, Sun: 23, Mon: 22.

(11C) 20C, fresh east breeze; humidity 60%. Sat: 24, Sun: 23, Mon: 22. Sineu (10C) 20C, moderate east breeze; humidity 50%. Sat: 26, Sun: 23, Mon: 22.

* Light breeze to 11 km/h; gentle to 19; moderate to 28; fresh to 38.

Thursday summary as of 5.30pm - Highs of 23.6 Cap Blanc (Llucmajor), 23.0 Palma Port, 22.7 Palma Airport, 22.4 Llucmajor, 22.1 Es Capdellà, 22.0 Binissalem, 21.9 Palma University, 21.8 Son Bonet (Marratxi), 21.6 Porreres, 21.1 Sant Elm, Santa Maria, Sineu; Lows of 4.1 Son Torrella (Escorca), 7.3 Lluc, 7.5 Palma University, 7.8 Can Sion (Campos), 7.9 Binissalem; Rainfall of 0.6 litres per square metre Sa Pobla.