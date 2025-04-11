Saturday weather in Mallorca

Should be reasonably sunny for most areas in the morning but the sun is likely to be obscured by African dust in the atmosphere. Rather more cloud in the afternoon and especially by the evening. Rain is possible, though Aemet suggests it will be light as well as muddy. There is the chance of the odd thunderstorm late on.

The Sunday forecast now shows more by way of sunny spells than was previously the case, but still with a high probability of some rain. Showery weather expected until Wednesday, when the outlook is for a drop in temperature.

For Menorca on Saturday there is a yellow alert for 'rissaga', the meteotsunami that produces a sudden rise in sea level. Although there is no warning for Mallorca, it can sometimes be the case that coastal areas, especially in the north, are affected by this phenomenon when there is an alert for Menorca.

Forecast for Saturday as of Friday 6pm (UV rating 6):

Alcudia (12C) 22C, moderate northwest breeze easing to light east; humidity 55%. Three-day forecast - Sun: 21, Mon: 21, Tue: 23.

Andratx (12C) 21C, light northwest breeze; humidity 55%. Sun: 21, Mon: 21, Tue: 21.

Binissalem (10C) 25C, gentle southwest breeze easing to light east; humidity 45%. Sun: 24, Mon: 22, Tue: 22.

Deya (12C) 21C, light west breeze; humidity 55%. Sun: 21, Mon: 20, Tue: 20.

Palma (13C) 24C, light south breeze; humidity 45%. Sun: 23, Mon: 22, Tue: 22.

Pollensa (11C) 24C, moderate northwest breeze easing to calm; humidity 55%. Sun: 22, Mon: 22, Tue: 24.

Porreres (10C) 26C, light west breeze switching east; humidity 45%. Sun: 23, Mon: 22, Tue: 22.

Sant Llorenç (11C) 25C, light west breeze switching east; humidity 55%. Sun: 22, Mon: 22, Tue: 22.

Santanyi (11C) 24C, light west breeze switching east; humidity 55%. Sun: 22, Mon: 21, Tue: 21.

Sineu (11C) 25C, gentle west breeze easing to light southeast; humidity 50%. Sun: 23, Mon: 22, Tue: 21.

* Light breeze to 11 km/h; gentle to 19; moderate to 28.

Friday summary as of 6pm - Highs of 22.3 Sant Elm, 22.1 Palma Port, 21.9 Es Capdellà, 21.4 Banyalbufar, Pollensa, 21.2 Binissalem, Llucmajor, 21.0 Palma Airport and University, Son Bonet (Marratxi); Lows of 3.9 Son Torrella (Escorca), 6.4 Palma University, 7.2 Binissalem, 7.3 Sa Pobla, 7.4 Can Sion (Campos).