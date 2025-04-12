Sunday weather in Mallorca

Brollies might be needed for the blessings of the palms

Pollensa, Mallorca

Pollensa - Mostly cloudy but with some sunny interludes; a high of 23C. | Xesca Serra

Andrew EdePalma12/04/2025 17:05
TW
0

Sunny spells in the morning. Cloudier in the afternoon with a medium to high probability of some rain for most of the island. There could still be some muddy rain, as was the case on Saturday. Quite warm temperatures.

Monday to Wednesday continue to have the risk of rain, with temperatures dipping on Wednesday. It's likely to get breezier from the south on Tuesday but switching to quite a keen north wind on Wednesday.

Forecast for Sunday as of Saturday 5pm (UV rating 6):

  • Alcudia (13C) 22C, gentle north breeze easing to light northeast; humidity 60%. Three-day forecast - Mon: 21, Tue: 23, Wed: 19.
  • Andratx (13C) 22C, light southwest breeze; humidity 65%. Mon: 20, Tue: 21, Wed: 18.
  • Binissalem (11C) 25C, light southwest-west breeze; humidity 50%. Mon: 23, Tue: 21, Wed: 17.
  • Deya (13C) 21C, light north breeze; humidity 65%. Mon: 20, Tue: 20, Wed: 16.
  • Palma (14C) 23C, light southwest breeze; humidity 50%. Mon: 23, Tue: 21, Wed: 18.
  • Pollensa (12C) 23C, light north breeze; humidity 60%. Mon: 23, Tue: 24, Wed: 19.
  • Porreres (12C) 25C, light south breeze; humidity 55%. Mon: 22, Tue: 21, Wed: 18.
  • Sant Llorenç (13C) 24C, light southeast-east breeze; humidity 60%. Mon: 22, Tue: 22, Wed: 19.
  • Santanyi (13C) 23C, gentle south breeze easing to light; humidity 60%. Mon: 21, Tue: 21, Wed: 18.
  • Sineu (13C) 24C, light south breeze veering west; humidity 50%. Mon: 22, Tue: 21, Wed: 17.

* Light breeze to 11 km/h; gentle to 19.

Saturday summary as of 5pm - Highs of 22.6 Pollensa, 22.0 Arta, 21.9 Puerto Pollensa, 21.6 Colonia Sant Pere, 21.5 Petra, 21.4 Son Servera, 21.3 Lluc, Muro, 21.2 Portocolom, 21.1 Manacor, Sineu, 21.0 Sa Pobla; Lows of 9.1 Son Torrella (Escorca), 10.8 Palma University, 11.5 Petra, 12.0 Serra Alfabia (Bunyola), 12.1 Sa Pobla; Rainfall of 1.4 litres per square metre Es Capdellà, 1.3 Palma Port, 1.2 Salines Llevant (Campos), Sant Elm, 1.0 Portocolom.

Also in Weather

Storm Olivier in the western Mediterranean, 11 April 2025

Saturday weather in Mallorca

Colonia Sant Jordi, Mallorca

Friday weather in Mallorca - Forecast of a wet start to Holy Week

Most viewed
Most Commented