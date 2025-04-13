Monday weather in Mallorca - Warnings for heavy rain

A mostly cloudy day forecast for Mallorca; sunny spells mainly in the afternoon. There is a yellow alert for heavy rain in the south and east from midnight Sunday to 6pm Monday and from 10am to 6pm for the interior. Rain, it has to be said, is possible everywhere.

The alert is for up to 20 litres per square metre of rain in an hour plus possible thunderstorms and hail.

For Tuesday, rain is likely, mainly in the afternoon. The breeze from the southwest is also due to pick up. On Wednesday, thunderstorms are currently forecast, although there should be some sunny spells. The temperatures are expected to fall.

Thursday and Friday look reasonable. On Saturday, temperatures are forecast to rise but there will again be a risk of rain.

Forecast for Monday as of Sunday 6.30pm (UV rating 6)

Alcudia (13C) 21C, light northeast breeze; humidity 70%. Three-day forecast - Tue: 23, Wed: 17, Thu: 20.

Andratx (12C) 20C, light southwest-west breeze; humidity 70%. Tue: 20, Wed: 18, Thu: 19.

Binissalem (12C) 22C, gentle northeast breeze easing to light southwest; humidity 65%. Tue: 21, Wed: 16, Thu: 18.

Deya (12C) 19C, calm; humidity 65%. Tue: 19, Wed: 15, Thu: 17.

Palma (14C) 22C, gentle northeast breeze easing to light south; humidity 65%. Tue: 20, Wed: 17, Thu: 19.

Pollensa (13C) 22C, light northeast breeze; humidity 70%. Tue: 24, Wed: 18, Thu: 20.

Porreres (12C) 21C, gentle north breeze; humidity 70%. Tue: 21, Wed: 17, Thu: 18.

Sant Llorenç (13C) 21C, gentle northeast breeze easing to light west; humidity 70%. Tue: 22, Wed: 17, Thu: 19.

Santanyi (13C) 20C, gentle northeast breeze easing to light west; humidity 75%. Tue: 20, Wed: 18, Thu: 19.

Sineu (13C) 21C, gentle northeast breeze easing to light southwest; humidity 65%. Tue: 21, Wed: 17, Thu: 18.

* Light breeze to 11 km/h; gentle to 19.

Sunday summary as of 6.30pm - Highs of 24.6 Pollensa, 23.7 Muro, 23.6 Arta, Puerto Pollensa, 23.1 Sa Pobla, 22.2 Colonia Sant Pere, 22.0 Petra, 21.7 Llucmajor, Manacor, 21.4 Sineu, 21.3 Binissalem, 21.1 Sant Elm, 21.0 Porreres; Lows of 10.7 Serra Alfabia (Bunyola), 11.9 Son Torrella (Escorca), 12.9 Palma University, 13.0 Lluc, 13.3 Can Sion (Campos); Rainfall of 5.7 litres per square metre Cabrera, 4.8 Portocolom, 4.0 Santanyi, 2.4 Son Servera.