Your Mallorca weather forecast for Tuesday

Well, after a wet and chilly start to Easter, for the next few days little is going to change! On 15 April 2025, the weather will continue to be partly cloudy with a probability of rain of 40% and a slight accumulation of 0.3 mm. Temperatures will remain between 16°C and 20°C. The wind will change to westerly, increasing to 20 km/h with gusts of up to 30 km/h. Humidity will drop to 74%.

The day after tomorrow’s weather and rain forecast for Palma 16 April 2025 will be the day with the highest probability of rain, reaching 90%. An accumulation of 3.6 mm is expected. Temperatures will drop, with lows of 12°C and highs of 17°C. The wind will blow from the northwest at 29 km/h, with gusts that could reach 43 km/h. Cloud cover will decrease to 57%, but humidity will remain at 74%.

In short, Palma will experience days with a high probability of rain and possible storms. It is advisable to pay attention to weather warnings and take precautions, especially on 16th April, when the heaviest rainfall is expected.

It could be worse - British travellers have been cautioned by the Foreign Office about visiting Spain following severe floods that have engulfed Lanzarote. Torrential rain has ravaged properties and vehicles on the island and this past Saturday (April 12) saw local authorities proclaiming a state of emergency as a consequence of the deluge.

Discarded vehicles littered the streets after intense rainfall transformed streets into rivers. Residents have voiced their grievances over a terrible stench of sewage that has permeated certain areas due to the floods impacting the drainage systems.