Your washout Wednesday Mallorca weather forecast

On Wednesday, 16th April, it will rain more than expected in Mallorca and the regional office of the State Meteorological Agency (Aemet) has extended the alerts for heavy rain and storms. Initially they were expected to last until 18:00 and now they will not end until 20:00. In addition, the amount of rainfall accumulated in one hour will be greater than expected, between 20 and 30 litres of water per square metre.

So, Holy Wednesday will be wet in Mallorca. In addition, the maximum temperatures are expected to drop by about 5º, so they will not exceed 13º-20º. This means that in most of the island the temperatures will be below the usual 19º-21º for this time of year. There will be a moderate westerly wind, with some strong gusts.

Holy Thursday is expected to bring more stable weather to Mallorca. The Aemet weather forecast indicates predominantly clear skies. Night-time temperatures will experience little change, while daytime temperatures will rise slightly, reaching 15º-20º. The wind will be moderate from the west with some strong gusts.

Good Friday will be the most stable day of Holy Week in Mallorca with clear skies. Temperatures will rise and the wind will be generally light from the south and there will be coastal breezes.