Freak hailstorm hits Mallorca

An unexpected hailstorm hit the Mallorca village of Puigpunyent in the early hours of Wednesday morning. The municipality in the Serra de Tramuntana has been affected by the unstable weather in the days leading up to Easter. The village woke up to find streets covered in white, with up to two inches of ice, as reported by the Meteo de les illes met. office on its WhatsApp channel and social networks.

The Guardia Civil and emergency services are working to control traffic and remove the ice from the road. The freak storm in Puigpunyent this morning has left several roads clossed. The local council has asked residents to avoid travelling until the safety of the affected sections has been improved.

According to information from the State Meteorological Agency (Aemet), heavy rain has fallen in Mallorca in the past few hours, especially in the Serra de Tramuntana, and has left notable records in the Alfàbia-Bunyola mountain range (27.5 l/m2) and the Puerto Soller (18.4 l/m2).

Aemet is keeping the yellow warning in the Balearics active on Wednesday, due to heavy rain with accumulations of 20 to 30 mm in an hour and storms that may be accompanied by small hail across the islands.

For Holy Thursday, more stable weather is forecast in Mallorca. The AEMET weather forecast indicates predominantly clear skies. Night-time temperatures will experience little change, while daytime temperatures will rise slightly, reaching 15º-20º. The wind will be moderate from the west with some strong gusts.

Air traffic at Palma Airport was also affected by the heavy thunderstorms that have been occurring throughout the morning, according to Air Traffic Controllers on their X account. For the moment, there are some delays in the early flights on Wednesday.

A fresh storm is expected to move in on Good Friday, spreading rain across the northwest and hitting most of the country by Saturday. Western and northern regions will see the heaviest downpours, while thunderstorms are likely further east.