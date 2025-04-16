Thursday weather in Mallorca

A sunny day in Mallorca on Thursday and rather warmer than on Wednesday; Aemet had been forecasting a dip in temperature for several days, and the met agency was right. There will though be a fair old breeze from the west; easing later in the day. Some rough coastal conditions; there is a yellow alert for the south and Tramuntana coasts from 4am to 3pm - waves of three metres and gusts of 60 km/h.

Fine for the Holy Thursday procession of the brotherhoods in Palma in the evening, the procession of Crist de la Sang, the most important of all.

Good Friday is expected to be a decent day. The weekend is forecast to bring a mix of cloudy and sunny spells and the risk of rain.

Forecast for Thursday as of Wednesday 5.30pm (UV rating 7):

Alcudia (12C) 20C, fresh west breeze easing to light; humidity 40%. Three-day forecast - Fri: 23, Sat: 24, Sun: 22.

Andratx (11C) 18C, fresh west breeze easing to light; humidity 40%. Fri: 21, Sat: 21, Sun: 19.

Binissalem (9C) 18C, moderate west breeze easing to gentle southwest; humidity 40%. Fri: 23, Sat: 22, Sun: 20.

Deya (10C) 17C, fresh west breeze easing to light southwest; humidity 40%. Fri: 20, Sat: 20, Sun: 18.

Palma (10C) 20C, fresh west breeze easing to gentle; humidity 35%. Fri: 22, Sat: 21, Sun: 20.

Pollensa (11C) 20C, fresh west breeze easing to light; humidity 40%. Fri: 24, Sat: 25, Sun: 23.

Porreres (9C) 18C, fresh west breeze easing to light; humidity 40%. Fri: 22, Sat: 22, Sun: 20.

Sant Llorenç (9C) 19C, fresh west breeze easing to gentle; humidity 40%. Fri: 23, Sat: 23, Sun: 21.

Santanyi (10C) 18C, fresh west breeze easing to gentle; humidity 40%. Fri: 20, Sat: 21, Sun: 19.

Sineu (10C) 18C, fresh northwest breeze easing to light west; humidity 40%. Fri: 22, Sat: 22, Sun: 20.

* Light breeze to 11 km/h; gentle to 19; moderate to 28; fresh to 38.

Wednesday summary as of 5.30pm - Highs of 19.1 Can Sion (Campos), 18.6 Son Servera, 18.5 Portocolom, 18.4 Santanyi, 18.3 Llucmajor, 18.1 Sa Pobla, 18.0 Manacor, Porreres; Lows of 2.9 Son Torrella (Escorca), 4.4 Serra Alfabia (Bunyola), 6.6 Binissalem, Lluc, 6.7 Palma University; Rainfall of 27.5 litres per square metre Serra Alfabia, 18.4 Puerto Soller, 11.0 Son Torrella, 9.0 Portocolom, 4.6 Cap Blanc (Llucmajor), 3.2 Manacor, Pollensa.