Good Friday weather in Mallorca

Cloud expected for parts of the south on Friday. Sunny for the rest of the island, with quite warm temperatures predicted for northern areas. Note that the UV rating is due to be 8 on Friday. This time of the year can be very deceptive if there are fresh conditions. It may not seem hot, but the sun won't take long to burn.

Saturday and Sunday could see some rain; most likely in the south. The outlook into next week is currently for possible showers on Tuesday and Wednesday.

Forecast for Friday as of Thursday 8.30pm (UV rating 8):

Alcudia (11C) 24C, moderate south breeze easing to light; humidity 50%. Three-day forecast - Sat: 24, Sun: 22, Mon: 20.

(11C) 24C, moderate south breeze easing to light; humidity 50%. - Sat: 24, Sun: 22, Mon: 20. Andratx (13C) 20C, gentle south breeze easing to light southeast; humidity 70%. Sat: 21, Sun: 19, Mon: 19.

(13C) 20C, gentle south breeze easing to light southeast; humidity 70%. Sat: 21, Sun: 19, Mon: 19. Binissalem (10C) 22C, moderate southwest breeze easing to light; humidity 55%. Sat: 22, Sun: 20, Mon: 21.

(10C) 22C, moderate southwest breeze easing to light; humidity 55%. Sat: 22, Sun: 20, Mon: 21. Deya (11C) 21C, light south breeze increasing to fresh southeast; humidity 60%. Sat: 20, Sun: 18, Mon: 18.

(11C) 21C, light south breeze increasing to fresh southeast; humidity 60%. Sat: 20, Sun: 18, Mon: 18. Palma (11C) 22C, gentle south breeze easing to light southwest; humidity 65%. Sat: 21, Sun: 20, Mon: 21.

(11C) 22C, gentle south breeze easing to light southwest; humidity 65%. Sat: 21, Sun: 20, Mon: 21. Pollensa (11C) 25C, moderate south breeze; humidity 50%. Sat: 25, Sun: 22, Mon: 21.

(11C) 25C, moderate south breeze; humidity 50%. Sat: 25, Sun: 22, Mon: 21. Porreres (9C) 21C, moderate south breeze easing to gentle; humidity 60%. Sat: 22, Sun: 20, Mon: 22.

(9C) 21C, moderate south breeze easing to gentle; humidity 60%. Sat: 22, Sun: 20, Mon: 22. Sant Llorenç (10C) 22C, moderate south breeze easing to gentle; humidity 65%. Sat: 23, Sun: 21, Mon: 20.

(10C) 22C, moderate south breeze easing to gentle; humidity 65%. Sat: 23, Sun: 21, Mon: 20. Santanyi (11C) 20C, moderate south breeze easing to gentle; humidity 70%. Sat: 21, Sun: 19, Mon: 21.

(11C) 20C, moderate south breeze easing to gentle; humidity 70%. Sat: 21, Sun: 19, Mon: 21. Sineu (10C) 22C, moderate south breeze easing to gentle; humidity 60%. Sat: 22, Sun: 20, Mon: 21.

* Light breeze to 11 km/h; gentle to 19; moderate to 28; fresh to 38.

Thursday summary as of 8.30pm - Highs of 20.7 Son Servera, 20.1 Palma Airport, 20.0 Palma Port, Portocolom, 19.9 Puerto Pollensa, Santanyi, 19.8 Petra, 19.6 Muro, 19.3 Can Sion (Campos), Colonia Sant Pere, Llucmajor, Son Bonet (Marratxi), 19.2 Sant Elm, 19.1 Sa Pobla, 19.0 Es Capdellà; Lows of 3.7 Son Torrella (Escorca), 3.8 Palma University, 4.3 Can Sion, 5.4 Palma Airport, 5.5 Binissalem; Gusts of 91 km/h Serra Alfabia (Bunyola), 63 Puerto Soller, 59 Lluc.