Saturday weather in Mallorca

A mix of sun and cloud on Saturday with a risk of rain in the afternoon. Remaining quite breezy in areas. Warmest temperatures - 24/25C - expected to be in northern areas, as was the case on Friday.

The forecast for both Easter Sunday and Easter Monday looks reasonably good, with temperatures around average for mid-April. Mostly sunny with just an outside chance of a spot of rain. Showery weather currently predicted for Tuesday and Wednesday.

Forecast for Saturday as of Friday 5.30pm (UV rating 6):

Alcudia (12C) 24C, moderate southwest breeze easing to gentle west; humidity 40%. Three-day forecast - Sun: 22, Mon: 21, Tue: 22.

(12C) 24C, moderate southwest breeze easing to gentle west; humidity 40%. - Sun: 22, Mon: 21, Tue: 22. Andratx (13C) 21C, light south breeze increasing to gentle west; humidity 50%. Sun: 19, Mon: 19, Tue: 20.

(13C) 21C, light south breeze increasing to gentle west; humidity 50%. Sun: 19, Mon: 19, Tue: 20. Binissalem (10C) 22C, moderate southwest-west breeze; humidity 40%. Sun: 20, Mon: 22, Tue: 21.

(10C) 22C, moderate southwest-west breeze; humidity 40%. Sun: 20, Mon: 22, Tue: 21. Deya (12C) 20C, light west breeze increasing to gentle northwest; humidity 50%. Sun: 18, Mon: 19, Tue: 19.

(12C) 20C, light west breeze increasing to gentle northwest; humidity 50%. Sun: 18, Mon: 19, Tue: 19. Palma (12C) 22C, moderate southwest breeze; humidity 45%. Sun: 20, Mon: 22, Tue: 21.

(12C) 22C, moderate southwest breeze; humidity 45%. Sun: 20, Mon: 22, Tue: 21. Pollensa (12C) 25C, moderate south breeze veering northwest; humidity 40%. Sun: 23, Mon: 22, Tue: 23.

(12C) 25C, moderate south breeze veering northwest; humidity 40%. Sun: 23, Mon: 22, Tue: 23. Porreres (11C) 21C, moderate southwest-west breeze; humidity 50%. Sun: 20, Mon: 22, Tue: 20.

(11C) 21C, moderate southwest-west breeze; humidity 50%. Sun: 20, Mon: 22, Tue: 20. Sant Llorenç (12C) 22C, moderate southwest-west breeze; humidity 50%. Sun: 21, Mon: 21, Tue: 21.

(12C) 22C, moderate southwest-west breeze; humidity 50%. Sun: 21, Mon: 21, Tue: 21. Santanyi (12C) 20C, moderate southwest breeze easing to gentle west; humidity 65%. Sun: 19, Mon: 20, Tue: 20.

(12C) 20C, moderate southwest breeze easing to gentle west; humidity 65%. Sun: 19, Mon: 20, Tue: 20. Sineu (11C) 22C, moderate southwest breeze easing to gentle west; humidity 50%. Sun: 19, Mon: 22, Tue: 20.

* Light breeze to 11 km/h; gentle to 19; moderate to 28.

Friday summary as of 5.30pm - Highs of 24.5 Pollensa, 23.9 Muro, 23.4 Arta, 23.3 Colonia Sant Pere, Sa Pobla, 22.8 Puerto Pollensa, 22.5 Sineu, 22.4 Llucmajor, 22.2 Petra, 22.1 Binissalem; Lows of 2.7 Son Torrella (Escorca), 3.9 Lluc, 5.8 Can Sion (Campos), 6.3 Palma University.