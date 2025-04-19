Easter Sunday weather in Mallorca

Easter Sunday will be similar to Saturday - mainly sunny but with cloudy interludes and little risk of rain. There will still be a breeze which, even in the north of the island where temperatures were quite high, was quite chilly on Saturday, especially when the sun was obscured.

Highs expected to be a touch lower than on Saturday, the range of temperatures due to be 18 to 23.

Easter Monday should be much the same, but Tuesday and Wednesday continue to look as if they will be showery.

Forecast for Sunday as of Saturday 6.30pm (UV rating 6):

Alcudia (11C) 22C, moderate southwest breeze; humidity 35%. Three-day forecast - Mon: 20, Tue: 22, Wed: 21.

(11C) 22C, moderate southwest breeze; humidity 35%. - Mon: 20, Tue: 22, Wed: 21. Andratx (11C) 19C, gentle west breeze easing to light; humidity 50%. Mon: 20, Tue: 20, Wed: 19.

(11C) 19C, gentle west breeze easing to light; humidity 50%. Mon: 20, Tue: 20, Wed: 19. Binissalem (7C) 20C, moderate southwest breeze; humidity 35%. Mon: 22, Tue: 21, Wed: 21.

(7C) 20C, moderate southwest breeze; humidity 35%. Mon: 22, Tue: 21, Wed: 21. Deya (10C) 18C, gentle west breeze easing to light; humidity 50%. Mon: 20, Tue: 19, Wed: 18.

(10C) 18C, gentle west breeze easing to light; humidity 50%. Mon: 20, Tue: 19, Wed: 18. Palma (9C) 19C, moderate southwest breeze easing to gentle; humidity 40%. Mon: 21, Tue: 21, Wed: 21.

(9C) 19C, moderate southwest breeze easing to gentle; humidity 40%. Mon: 21, Tue: 21, Wed: 21. Pollensa (9C) 23C, gentle west breeze easing to light southwest; humidity 40%. Mon: 21, Tue: 23, Wed: 22.

(9C) 23C, gentle west breeze easing to light southwest; humidity 40%. Mon: 21, Tue: 23, Wed: 22. Porreres (8C) 20C, moderate southwest breeze; humidity 40%. Mon: 21, Tue: 21, Wed: 22.

(8C) 20C, moderate southwest breeze; humidity 40%. Mon: 21, Tue: 21, Wed: 22. Sant Llorenç (9C) 21C, moderate west-southwest breeze; humidity 35%. Mon: 20, Tue: 22, Wed: 20.

(9C) 21C, moderate west-southwest breeze; humidity 35%. Mon: 20, Tue: 22, Wed: 20. Santanyi (10C) 19C, moderate west breeze; humidity 45%. Mon: 20, Tue: 20, Wed: 21.

(10C) 19C, moderate west breeze; humidity 45%. Mon: 20, Tue: 20, Wed: 21. Sineu (8C) 19C, moderate southwest breeze easing to gentle; humidity 40%. Mon: 20, Tue: 21, Wed: 21.

* Light breeze to 11 km/h; gentle to 19; moderate to 28.

Saturday summary as of 6.30pm - Highs of 25.4 Pollensa, 24.8 Arta, 24.6 Muro, 24.0 Colonia Sant Pere, 23.2 Petra, Sa Pobla, Son Servera, 23.0 Puerto Pollensa; Lows of 6.7 Son Torrella (Escorca), 7.5 Can Sion (Campos), 7.9 Palma University, Salines Llevant (Campos), 8.7 Binissalem; Gusts of 60 km/h Banyalbufar, 56 Santanyi, 52 Puerto Soller; Rainfall of 2.0 litres per square metre Palma Port, 0.4 Son Bonet (Marratxi), 0.2 Palma Airport, Portocolom.