Easter Monday weather in Mallorca

Sunny for most of Mallorca on Easter Monday, cloud forecast for southeastern areas, highs around 21-22C and expected to be less breezy than over the weekend.

Tuesday and Wednesday both forecast to be a mix of sunny and cloudy spells with quite a high probability of rain. Any rain should only be light, but Aemet isn't ruling out the occasional thunderstorm. Thursday and Friday mostly sunny. Temperatures ranging from 19 to 23C throughout the week.

Forecast for Monday as of Sunday 6.30pm (UV rating 7)

Alcudia (10C) 20C, gentle northeast breeze easing to light east; humidity 50%. Three-day forecast - Tue: 22, Wed: 22, Thu: 21.

(10C) 20C, gentle northeast breeze easing to light east; humidity 50%. - Tue: 22, Wed: 22, Thu: 21. Andratx (11C) 19C, gentle northwest breeze veering east; humidity 45%. Tue: 20, Wed: 20, Thu: 20.

(11C) 19C, gentle northwest breeze veering east; humidity 45%. Tue: 20, Wed: 20, Thu: 20. Binissalem (6C) 20C, gentle northeast breeze easing to light; humidity 50%. Tue: 22, Wed: 22, Thu: 22.

(6C) 20C, gentle northeast breeze easing to light; humidity 50%. Tue: 22, Wed: 22, Thu: 22. Deya (10C) 18C, light northwest breeze backing south; humidity 55%. Tue: 20, Wed: 19, Thu: 19.

(10C) 18C, light northwest breeze backing south; humidity 55%. Tue: 20, Wed: 19, Thu: 19. Palma (8C) 21C, gentle northeast breeze easing to light south; humidity 40%. Tue: 21, Wed: 22, Thu: 22.

(8C) 21C, gentle northeast breeze easing to light south; humidity 40%. Tue: 21, Wed: 22, Thu: 22. Pollensa (9C) 21C, gentle northeast breeze easing to light southeast; humidity 50%. Tue: 23, Wed: 23, Thu: 22.

(9C) 21C, gentle northeast breeze easing to light southeast; humidity 50%. Tue: 23, Wed: 23, Thu: 22. Porreres (6C) 20C, light north breeze veering southeast; humidity 55%. Tue: 22, Wed: 23, Thu: 23.

(6C) 20C, light north breeze veering southeast; humidity 55%. Tue: 22, Wed: 23, Thu: 23. Sant Llorenç (8C) 21C, gentle north breeze easing to light southeast; humidity 45%. Tue: 22, Wed: 22, Thu: 21.

(8C) 21C, gentle north breeze easing to light southeast; humidity 45%. Tue: 22, Wed: 22, Thu: 21. Santanyi (8C) 20C, gentle southeast breeze easing to light; humidity 50%. Tue: 20, Wed: 21, Thu: 22.

(8C) 20C, gentle southeast breeze easing to light; humidity 50%. Tue: 20, Wed: 21, Thu: 22. Sineu (6C) 19C, gentle north breeze easing to light south; humidity 50%. Tue: 22, Wed: 23, Thu: 22.

* Light breeze to 11 km/h; gentle to 19.

Sunday summary as of 6.30pm - Highs of 23.1 Arta, 22.7 Capdepera, 22.2 Son Servera, 22.1 Colonia Sant Pere, Muro, 21.4 Petra, Pollensa, 21.3 Puerto Pollensa, 21.0 Sa Pobla; Lows of 4.7 Son Torrella (Escorca), 5.1 Palma University, 5.6 Lluc, 6.5 Can Sion (Campos), 6.7 Binissalem; Rainfall of 0.4 litres per square metre Sa Pobla.