Your Tuesday Mallorca weather forecast

Yesterday was beach weather in Mallorca, what a great end to Easter. But, the AEMET met. office forecast for Tuesday, 22 April, is for cloudy skies with occasional scattered showers, more likely in the afternoon in the north of Mallorca.

Night-time temperatures will rise slightly, while daytime temperatures will remain largely unchanged. The wind will generally be light from the south-west. Looking ahead, on Wednesday, which is Sant Jordi, cloudy intervals with some occasional showers are expected, tending to become partly cloudy in the afternoon.

In addition, there will be mist and some morning fog. Temperatures will be similar to those on Tuesday and the wind will blow from light to moderate in variable directions.

The weather in Mallorca for Thursday, 24 April will be similar to the previous day. Cloudy intervals are forecast with a low probability of light and isolated showers, tending towards clear skies during the morning. Temperatures will remain largely unchanged. The wind will blow from light to moderate in variable directions and there will be coastal breezes.