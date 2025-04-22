Wednesday weather in Mallorca

Expected to be cloudy for much of the island in the morning and with a risk of rain; best of the conditions likely to be in the southwest. No hint at thunderstorms as there were in northern areas on Tuesday. The afternoon is forecast to be generally brighter

The outlook up to the weekend suggests a mix of sunny and cloudy spells, with little chance of rain and temperatures ranging from 19 to 24C.

Forecast for Wednesday as of Tuesday 5.30pm (UV rating 6):

Alcudia (12C) 21C, light southeast-east breeze; humidity 60%. Three-day forecast - Thu: 21, Fri: 22, Sat: 21.

Andratx (12C) 19C, gentle west breeze easing to light; humidity 45%. Thu: 21, Fri: 21, Sat: 21.

Binissalem (8C) 22C, light southwest breeze backing east; humidity 35%. Thu: 24, Fri: 24, Sat: 25.

Deya (10C) 19C, light west breeze; humidity 45%. Thu: 20, Fri: 21, Sat: 21.

Palma (8C) 21C, gentle south breeze easing to light west; humidity 30%. Thu: 23, Fri: 22, Sat: 23.

Pollensa (11C) 22C, light east breeze; humidity 55%. Thu: 23, Fri: 23, Sat: 23.

Porreres (9C) 22C, gentle southeast breeze easing to light northeast; humidity 35%. Thu: 23, Fri: 23, Sat: 24.

Sant Llorenç (11C) 21C, light southeast-east breeze; humidity 60%. Thu: 22, Fri: 23, Sat: 23.

Santanyi (10C) 21C, light southeast breeze increasing to moderate west; humidity 35%. Thu: 21, Fri: 21, Sat: 21.

Sineu (10C) 22C, gentle southeast breeze easing to light northeast; humidity 45%. Thu: 23, Fri: 23, Sat: 24.

* Light breeze to 11 km/h; gentle to 19; moderate to 28.

Tuesday summary as of 5.30pm -

Highs of 23.7 Pollensa, 22.8 Puerto Pollensa, Sa Pobla, 22.7 Capdepera, 22.5 Arta, 22.1 Petra, Santanyi, 21.9 Llucmajor, Porreres, 21.8 Palma University, 21.7 Binissalem, Palma Airport, 21.6 Manacor, Son Bonet (Marratxi), 21.5 Sineu, 21.2 Muro, 21.0 Cap Blanc (Llucmajor); Lows of 4.3 Son Torrella (Escorca), 5.6 Lluc, 6.6 Binissalem, Can Sion (Campos), 7.0 Salines Llevant (Campos); Rainfall of 29.4 litres per square metre Muro, 6.2 Colonia Sant Pere, 5.4 Petra, 0.8 Manacor, 0.6 Sa Pobla.