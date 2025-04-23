Thursday weather in Mallorca

Sunny on Thursday with some pockets of cloud here or there, but mostly clear skies expected. Breezes at times moderate and mainly from the south. A high of 24-25C.

Friday similar, perhaps more cloud. The weekend could see some showers, Sunday more than Saturday. Temperatures remaining much the same, with breezes no more than moderate.

Forecast for Thursday as of Wednesday 6.30pm (UV rating 7):

Alcudia (12C) 21C, gentle east breeze increasing to moderate southeast; humidity 55%. Three-day forecast - Fri: 22, Sat: 22, Sun: 21.

(12C) 21C, gentle east breeze increasing to moderate southeast; humidity 55%. - Fri: 22, Sat: 22, Sun: 21. Andratx (12C) 21C, light south-southeast breeze; humidity 50%. Fri: 21, Sat: 22, Sun: 20.

(12C) 21C, light south-southeast breeze; humidity 50%. Fri: 21, Sat: 22, Sun: 20. Binissalem (9C) 25C, light east breeze increasing to gentle west; humidity 45%. Fri: 24, Sat: 25, Sun: 22.

(9C) 25C, light east breeze increasing to gentle west; humidity 45%. Fri: 24, Sat: 25, Sun: 22. Deya (11C) 20C, light northwest breeze; humidity 50%. Fri: 21, Sat: 22, Sun: 19.

(11C) 20C, light northwest breeze; humidity 50%. Fri: 21, Sat: 22, Sun: 19. Palma (12C) 23C, moderate south breeze easing to gentle southwest; humidity 45%. Fri: 23, Sat: 24, Sun: 22.

(12C) 23C, moderate south breeze easing to gentle southwest; humidity 45%. Fri: 23, Sat: 24, Sun: 22. Pollensa (12C) 23C, gentle east breeze easing to light southeast; humidity 55%. Fri: 24, Sat: 23, Sun: 22.

(12C) 23C, gentle east breeze easing to light southeast; humidity 55%. Fri: 24, Sat: 23, Sun: 22. Porreres (9C) 24C, gentle east breeze veering south; humidity 50%. Fri: 24, Sat: 25, Sun: 22.

(9C) 24C, gentle east breeze veering south; humidity 50%. Fri: 24, Sat: 25, Sun: 22. Sant Llorenç (11C) 22C, moderate southeast breeze easing to gentle; humidity 50%. Fri: 23, Sat: 24, Sun: 21.

(11C) 22C, moderate southeast breeze easing to gentle; humidity 50%. Fri: 23, Sat: 24, Sun: 21. Santanyi (11C) 22C, moderate east breeze easing to gentle southeast; humidity 50%. Fri: 21, Sat: 23, Sun: 21.

(11C) 22C, moderate east breeze easing to gentle southeast; humidity 50%. Fri: 21, Sat: 23, Sun: 21. Sineu (11C) 23C, gentle southeast-south breeze; humidity 50%. Fri: 24, Sat: 24, Sun: 22.

* Light breeze to 11 km/h; gentle to 19; moderate to 28.

Wednesday summary as of 6.30pm - Highs of 23.3 Palma Port, 23.2 Son Bonet (Marratxi), 22.8 Palma University, Porreres, 22.7 Llucmajor, 22.6 Es Capdellà, Santa Maria, 22.3 Binissalem, 22.2 Pollensa, 22.0 Palma Airport; Lows of 8.8 Serra Alfabia (Bunyola), Son Torrella (Escorca), 9.4 Binissalem, 10.0 Can Sion (Campos); Rainfall of 0.7 litres per square metre Capdepera, 0.4 Muro, 0.2 Colonia Sant Pere, Manacor, Pollensa, Portocolom.