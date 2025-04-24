Friday weather in Mallorca

A glorious day in Mallorca on Thursday and very warm in the interior. Friday will be good too, though there is likely to be some cloud in the morning, especially in southern areas. Mist or fog possible in places both early on and late on.

The weekend will bring more cloud and the risk of rain, especially on Sunday. There should also be a decent amount of sunshine.

A mix of sunny and cloudy spells currently forecast up to Wednesday next week, with weather stations pointing to quite a keen breeze from the east on Wednesday.

Forecast for Friday as of Thursday 4.30pm (UV rating 8):

Alcudia (12C) 23C, gentle north breeze easing to calm; humidity 60%. Three-day forecast - Sat: 22, Sun: 22, Mon: 21.

Andratx (11C) 21C, gentle south breeze easing to light southeast; humidity 60%. Sat: 22, Sun: 20, Mon: 21.

Binissalem (9C) 25C, light southwest breeze increasing to moderate; humidity 45%. Sat: 25, Sun: 22, Mon: 23.

Deya (10C) 21C, light north breeze switching south; humidity 55%. Sat: 22, Sun: 18, Mon: 20.

Palma (8C) 22C, gentle southwest breeze easing to light; humidity 45%. Sat: 24, Sun: 21, Mon: 24.

Pollensa (11C) 24C, gentle north breeze easing to light; humidity 60%. Sat: 23, Sun: 23, Mon: 23.

Porreres (9C) 24C, light southwest breeze increasing to gentle; humidity 50%. Sat: 25, Sun: 21, Mon: 23.

Sant Llorenç (11C) 24C, moderate south breeze easing to gentle southwest; humidity 50%. Sat: 23, Sun: 21, Mon: 22.

Santanyi (11C) 21C, gentle south breeze; humidity 55%. Sat: 22, Sun: 20, Mon: 22.

Sineu (10C) 24C, light southwest breeze increasing to gentle; humidity 50%. Sat: 24, Sun: 21, Mon: 22.

* Light breeze to 11 km/h; gentle to 19; moderate to 28.

Thursday summary as of 4.30pm - Highs of 25.8 Binissalem, Llucmajor, 25.7 Porreres, 25.1 Santa Maria, 24.7 Son Bonet (Marratxi), 24.6 Palma University, 24.4 Palma Port, 24.3 Es Capdellà, Palma Airport, 24.0 Pollensa, Sineu; Lows of 6.1 Lluc, 6.8 Can Sion (Campos), 7.1 Palma University, 7.2 Son Torrella (Escorca); Gusts of 73 km/h Serra Alfabia (Bunyola), 54 Porreres.