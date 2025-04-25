Saturday weather in Mallorca - Rain alert issued for Sunday

Cloud expected first thing for most of Mallorca, lingering into the afternoon with the best of the sun due to be in southern areas and rain quite possible up to the evening.

On Sunday we have a yellow alert for heavy rain for the interior from 12 noon to 6pm - up to 20 litres per square metre in an hour. Rain and thunderstorms are predicted for most areas during the day. It may be that the yellow alert is widened to other parts of the island. There will be sunny spells as well.

Looking ahead to Thursday, the first of May, weather stations are at present forecasting a high of 28C.

Forecast for Saturday as of Friday 6pm (UV rating 8):

Alcudia (12C) 22C, gentle north breeze increasing to moderate northeast; humidity 60%. Three-day forecast - Sun: 21, Mon: 21, Tue: 22.

Andratx (12C) 22C, light north-northeast breeze; humidity 65%. Sun: 20, Mon: 21, Tue: 21.

Binissalem (10C) 24C, light south breeze increasing to moderate northeast; humidity 55%. Sun: 22, Mon: 22, Tue: 23.

Deya (11C) 21C, light north-northeast breeze; humidity 65%. Sun: 19, Mon: 20, Tue: 21.

Palma (13C) 24C, light southwest breeze increasing to moderate northeast; humidity 55%. Sun: 21, Mon: 23, Tue: 23.

Pollensa (11C) 23C, light north breeze increasing to gentle northeast; humidity 60%. Sun: 23, Mon: 22, Tue: 23.

Porreres (10C) 24C, light south breeze increasing to gentle northeast; humidity 55%. Sun: 22, Mon: 21, Tue: 22.

Sant Llorenç (12C) 23C, gentle south breeze backing northeast; humidity 60%. Sun: 21, Mon: 21, Tue: 22.

Santanyi (11C) 22C, gentle south breeze increasing to moderate north; humidity 65%. Sun: 20, Mon: 21, Tue: 21.

Sineu (12C) 23C, gentle northeast breeze increasing to moderate north; humidity 55%. Sun: 21, Mon: 21, Tue: 21.

* Light breeze to 11 km/h; gentle to 19; moderate to 28.

Friday summary as of 6pm - Highs of 24.6 Binissalem, Sa Pobla, Sineu, 24.2 Petra, 24.1 Arta, Llucmajor, 23.9 Pollensa, 23.6 Santa Maria, 23.4 Sant Elm, 23.3 Porreres, Puerto Pollensa; Lows of 5.5 Son Torrella (Escorca), 6.6 Lluc, 6.7 Can Sion (Campos), 8.1 Palma University.