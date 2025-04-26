Sunday weather in Mallorca - Alert for heavy rain for much of the island

The yellow alert for heavy rain in the interior on Sunday, which was issued on Friday, has been widened to include the south and the Tramuntana. It is active for a longer period as well - now 12 noon to 8pm. The Aemet warning is as previous - up to 20 litres per square metre in an hour and accompanied by thunderstorms.

It is feasible that this alert could yet be further widened to include the rest of the island. Weather stations in the north and east have forecasts for rain (high probability) and thunderstorms.

Generally cloudy on Sunday, therefore, but there will also be some sunny spells.

Rain continues to be possible on Monday, with the outlook for the week improving. Temperatures are expected to rise to up to 28C by the end of the week.

Forecast for Sunday as of Saturday 5pm (UV rating 7):

Alcudia (11C) 21C, gentle north-northeast breeze; humidity 50%. Three-day forecast - Mon: 21, Tue: 22, Wed: 22.

Andratx (11C) 20C, light west breeze switching east; humidity 60%. Mon: 21, Tue: 21, Wed: 23.

Binissalem (8C) 21C, gentle northeast breeze; humidity 50%. Mon: 22, Tue: 24, Wed: 24.

Deya (9C) 19C, light northwest breeze veering northeast; humidity 60%. Mon: 19, Tue: 22, Wed: 22.

Palma (13C) 21C, moderate southwest breeze backing east; humidity 50%. Mon: 23, Tue: 24, Wed: 25.

Pollensa (11C) 22C, gentle northeast breeze easing to light; humidity 50%. Mon: 22, Tue: 23, Wed: 23.

Porreres (9C) 20C, light northeast breeze increasing to gentle; humidity 60%. Mon: 21, Tue: 22, Wed: 23.

Sant Llorenç (11C) 21C, light south breeze increasing to gentle north; humidity 55%. Mon: 21, Tue: 21, Wed: 22.

Santanyi (10C) 19C, light southwest breeze increasing to gentle north; humidity 60%. Mon: 21, Tue: 21, Wed: 21.

Sineu (10C) 20C, light northeast breeze; humidity 55%. Mon: 20, Tue: 22, Wed: 22.

* Light breeze to 11 km/h; gentle to 19; moderate to 28.

Saturday summary as of 5pm - Highs of 23.7 Palma University, 23.0 Capdepera, 22.9 Palma Port, 22.7 Puerto Pollensa 22.4 Palma Airport, Salines Llevant (Campos), Son Bonet (Marratxi), 22.3 Binissalem, 22.2 Santanyi, 22.0 Es Capdellà; Lows of 9.7 Can Sion (Campos), 10.3 Palma University, 10.4 Son Torrella (Escorca), 10.5 Salines Llevant, 11.0 Binissalem; Rainfall of 1.2 litres per square metre Muro, 0.2 Son Servera.