Monday weather in Mallorca - Summer temperatures forecast for the start of May

Quite cloudy for much of the island on Monday morning, brighter later, with a high probability of rain especially in central, eastern and southern areas. No alert for rain, unlike Sunday, when all of Mallorca with the exception of the east was on yellow alert. There was rain, but not on a yellow alert scale.

Aemet has noted there was a fair contrast at times - the main image here is from the Palma area and the one below from Soller.

Soller on Sunday. Photo: @AEMET_Baleares.

The outlook for the week at present is for mostly sunny weather and temperatures on the rise. There is a forecast high of 27C on Thursday and 29C by Saturday. So May looks as if it's going to start in glorious fashion.

Forecast for Monday as of Sunday 6.30pm (UV rating 7)

Alcudia (13C) 20C, gentle north breeze easing to light; humidity 65%. Three-day forecast - Tue: 22, Wed: 22, Thu: 24.

* Light breeze to 11 km/h; gentle to 19, moderate to 28.

Sunday summary as of 6.30pm - Highs of 22.7 Son Bonet (Marratxi), 22.4 Palma University, 22.3 Binissalem, 22.1 Llucmajor, Palma Port, 21.6 Santa Maria, 21.5 Es Capdellà, Sa Pobla, 21.4 Arta, Porreres, Son Servera, 21.3 Pollensa, 21.2 Palma Airport, Puerto Pollensa, 21.1 Manacor; Lows of 7.0 Son Torrella (Escorca), 7.4 Serra Alfabia (Bunyola), 8.4 Can Sion (Campos), 9.3 Lluc, 10.2 Palma University; Rainfall of 10.2 litres per square metre Porreres, 7.2 Can Sion, 6.5 Capdepera, 3.8 Serra Alfabia, 3.4 Arta, 3.0 Llucmajor.