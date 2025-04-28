Mallorca weather forecast for Tuesday

Over the next few days, Mallorca will experience an increase in the probability of rain, with partly cloudy skies and pleasant temperatures. Although rainfall will not be heavy, it is advisable to keep an eye on weather changes. Temperatures will range between 14°C and 24°C, with high relative humidity that could increase the feeling of humidity.

Tuesday, 29 April, is expected to be mostly clear with a 20% chance of rain. No rain accumulation is expected. The minimum and maximum temperatures will be 14°C and 23°C, respectively. The wind will blow from the east at 19 km/h, with gusts of up to 28 km/h. Humidity will increase slightly to 75%.

On 30 April, the weather in Mallorca will be partly cloudy, with a 30% chance of rain. No rain accumulation is expected. Temperatures will range between 16°C and 24°C. The east wind will be stronger, reaching 25 km/h with gusts of up to 38 km/h. Humidity will remain at 75%.

In conclusion, this week in Mallorca will be marked by increased cloud cover and a moderate chance of rain. Temperatures will be pleasant, although high humidity could increase the feeling of mugginess. It is recommended to carry an umbrella just in case.