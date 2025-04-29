Wednesday weather in Mallorca - A high of 30C forecast for the weekend

It may start out cloudy on Wednesday but the cloud should soon lift, and April will bid farewell with a warm but breezy day. An east wind is expected to produce gusts of 50 km/h and more.

May Day is due to be glorious, but still with a fair breeze. Looking ahead to the weekend, weather stations in the interior are indicating a high of 30C on Saturday. There could be a spot of rain around, but at present this appears to be only a low risk.

Forecast for Wednesday as of Tuesday 5.30pm (UV rating 8):

Alcudia (14C) 22C, moderate east breeze; humidity 60%. Three-day forecast - Thu: 24, Fri: 24, Sat: 26.

Andratx (12C) 24C, moderate east breeze; humidity 45%. Thu: 25, Fri: 26, Sat: 25.

Binissalem (11C) 24C, fresh northeast breeze easing to moderate east; humidity 45%. Thu: 27, Fri: 28, Sat: 30.

Deya (11C) 22C, light east breeze increasing to strong southeast; humidity 50%. Thu: 25, Fri: 26, Sat: 25.

Palma (14C) 26C, fresh east breeze easing to moderate; humidity 40%. Thu: 28, Fri: 27, Sat: 28.

Pollensa (13C) 24C, moderate east-southeast breeze; humidity 65%. Thu: 26, Fri: 27, Sat: 29.

Porreres (11C) 23C, fresh east breeze easing to moderate; humidity 55%. Thu: 25, Fri: 26, Sat: 30.

Sant Llorenç (13C) 22C, fresh east breeze easing to moderate; humidity 65%. Thu: 23, Fri: 24, Sat: 27.

Santanyi (13C) 22C, fresh east breeze; humidity 65%. Thu: 23, Fri: 24, Sat: 26.

Sineu (12C) 23C, fresh east breeze easing to moderate; humidity 55%. Thu: 25, Fri: 26, Sat: 29.

* Light breeze to 11 km/h; gentle to 19; moderate to 28; fresh to 38; strong to 49.

Tuesday summary as of 5.30pm - Highs of 23.9 Son Bonet (Marratxi), 23.3 Palma Airport, 23.0 Binissalem, 22.9 Porreres, 22.8 Palma University, 22.6 Palma Port, 22.3 Sa Pobla, Sineu, 22.2 Colonia Sant Pere, Puerto Soller, 22.1 Petra, 22.0 Arta; Lows of 6.5 Palma University, 6.9 Binissalem, 8.6 Petra, Sineu, 8.7 Santa Maria.